Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RIL, Infosys HDFC Bank, SBI, More Add Rs 2.28 Lakh Crore To Market Valuation

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged Rs 1,35,204.46 crore to Rs 16,62,776.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 5,125.39 crore to Rs 8,43,528.19 crore.

RIL, Infosys HDFC Bank, SBI, More Add Rs 2.28 Lakh Crore To Market Valuation

Trending

RIL, Infosys HDFC Bank, SBI, More Add Rs 2.28 Lakh Crore To Market Valuation
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T12:25:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 12:25 pm

Seven of the top-10 valued companies together added Rs 2,28,367.09 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Others among the gainers were HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged Rs 1,35,204.46 crore to Rs 16,62,776.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 5,125.39 crore to Rs 8,43,528.19 crore.

 Infosys added Rs 9,988.16 crore over the week taking its valuation to Rs 7,39,607.12 crore and ICICI Bank's market capitalisation increased Rs 28,817.13 crore to Rs 5,26,170.49 crore.

The valuation of HDFC rose Rs 7,050.11 crore to Rs 5,08,612.95 crore and Bajaj Finance added Rs 22,993.93 crore to take its valuation to Rs 4,49,747.2 crore.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Besides, the market capitalisation of the State Bank of India stood at Rs 4,41,500.53 crore, a gain of Rs 19,187.91 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of TCS slid by Rs 1,146.7 crore to Rs 13,45,178.53 crore and Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 2,396 crore to Rs 5,48,136.15 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation dipped Rs 4,256.32 crore to Rs 3,90,263.46 crore.

 In terms of ranking of the top-10 firms by valuation, Reliance Industries was at the top this week followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Tags

PTI Reliance Industries HDFC Bank market valuation SBI Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

PM Modi Says Deposit Insurance Reforms Will Boost Peoples Trust In Banking Sector

PM Modi Says Deposit Insurance Reforms Will Boost Peoples Trust In Banking Sector

Stock Market This Week: Key Trends And Know What Experts Say

Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Stocks Jumped 110% Post Diwali Despite Fall In Market

Gold ETFs Attract Rs 683 Crore In November On Emergence Of Omicron

FPIs Turn Net Sellers In Markets In Dec So Far, Pull Out Rs 8,879 Crore

Mutual Funds: Sebi Extends Deadline For Risk Management Framework Till April 2022

The Jab Of Life: Covaxin’s Success Proves Bharat Biotech Was On Right Path

Tata Steel: How The Company Exhibits Indomitable Spirit During Covid

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Online Banking Frauds Doubled Post-Covid, Hyderabad Records Highest Jump

Online Banking Frauds Doubled Post-Covid, Hyderabad Records Highest Jump

‘Crypto’ Gets Highest Mentioned on Reddit in 2021; Bitcoin, Ethereum fall continues

‘Crypto’ Gets Highest Mentioned on Reddit in 2021; Bitcoin, Ethereum fall continues

Explained: How Cryptocurrencies Are Regulated Around The World

Explained: How Cryptocurrencies Are Regulated Around The World

Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Is Optimistic About Star Health Despite Discounted Listing

Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Is Optimistic About Star Health Despite Discounted Listing

Read More from Outlook

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Giridhar Jha / On the latest list of the world’s most polluted cities released by IQAir, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Patna are in the 28th and 32nd position, while Gaya and Hajipur also figure in the top 100.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement