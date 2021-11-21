Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RIL, HDFC and SBI Bank: Chek The List of Most Valued Firms That Lost Rs 1.47 Lakh Crore In Market Value

During the holiday-truncated week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,050.68 points or 1.73 per cent. Markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'.

RIL, HDFC and SBI Bank: Chek The List of Most Valued Firms That Lost Rs 1.47 Lakh Crore In Market Value

Trending

RIL, HDFC and SBI Bank: Chek The List of Most Valued Firms That Lost Rs 1.47 Lakh Crore In Market Value
outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T12:53:57+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 12:53 pm

The combined market valuation of nine of the 10 most valued companies declined by Rs 1,47,360.93 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

Infosys was the only gainer from the top-10 list.

During the holiday-truncated week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,050.68 points or 1.73 per cent. Markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'. 

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited tumbled Rs 75,961.53 crore to reach Rs 15,68,550.17 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 18,069.87 crore to Rs 12,85,660.79 crore.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

HDFC's valuation eroded by Rs 12,321.11 crore to stand at Rs 5,29,236.66 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined by Rs 9,816.28 crore to Rs 4,01,367.04 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 9,409.46 crore to Rs 5,29,606.94 crore and that of HDFC Bank went lower by Rs 7,904.08 crore to Rs 8,52,532.36 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped Rs 6,514.96 crore to Rs 4,49,755.80 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 5,166.77 crore to Rs 4,52,188.74 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Limited also dipped by Rs 2,196.87 crore to Rs 5,63,349.75 crore.

In contrast, Infosys added Rs 294.39 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,48,875.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team SBI HDFC Reliance Industries market valuation Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Maharashtra Signs 25 MoUs To Bolster EV, Textiles And Data Center Sectors

Maharashtra Signs 25 MoUs To Bolster EV, Textiles And Data Center Sectors

Chemicals For Making Bombs Used In Pulwama Terror Attack Were Sourced Through Amazon E-Commerce Portal: CAIT

Govt Puts On Sale MTNL, BSNL Assets Worth About Rs 1,100 Crore

Amazon Executives Booked Under NDPS Act In Alleged Marijuana Sale In Madhya Pradesh

EPFO Added 15.41 Lakh Subscribers In September

EPFO Given In-Principle Approval To Invest In InvITS, Bonds

Paytm IPO Fiasco Suggests Public Markets Won't Ignore Profits For Other Tech Companies For Long

Know How Much Exposure Your Mutual Fund Has To Paytm IPO

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

NFO Deluge: It’s Raining Passive, Global Funds, Should You Invest?

NFO Deluge: It’s Raining Passive, Global Funds, Should You Invest?

Reliance Industries To Re-Evaluate Stake Sale To Saudi Aramco

Reliance Industries To Re-Evaluate Stake Sale To Saudi Aramco

What Is A Social Crypto Exchange?

What Is A Social Crypto Exchange?

Two Things To Consider Before Choosing Between The New And Old Tax Regimes

Two Things To Consider Before Choosing Between The New And Old Tax Regimes

Read More from Outlook

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Tabeenah Anjum / Out of the 15 newly-announced names are loyalists of former deputy chief minister Pilot. The five are out of those 18 loyalists who stood with him during the month-long political crisis that engulfed the state in July 2020.

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Adoption scams flourish in India as gangs collude with officials to target people seeking children.

Advertisement