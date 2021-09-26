Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Reliance Infra To Raise Rs 750 Crore Via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds

Reliance Infrastructure in a BSE filing also said that Sandeep Khosla has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Reliance Infra To Raise Rs 750 Crore Via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds

Reliance Infra To Raise Rs 750 Crore Via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds
2021-09-26T11:50:51+05:30
Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 11:50 am

Reliance Infrastructure said its board has approved raising up to Rs 750 crore by issuing foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) on a private placement basis.

Reliance Infrastructure in a BSE filing also said that Sandeep Khosla has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has authorised the issue of up to USD 100,000,000 unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds maturing in 2031 (FCCBs) with a coupon rate of 4.5 per cent on private placement basis.”

(With inputs from PTI)

