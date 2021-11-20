Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reliance Industries To Re-Evaluate Stake Sale To Saudi Aramco

Reliance Industries said the decision was in light of their ambition to foray into renewable energy and the evolving nature of company's business portfolio.

Reliance Industries To Re-Evaluate Stake Sale To Saudi Aramco

Trending

Reliance Industries To Re-Evaluate Stake Sale To Saudi Aramco
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T13:55:07+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 1:55 pm

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Friday said the company would re-evaluate its 20 per cent stake sale of its oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Aramco. The company informed that the decision was mutual and in light of the company's foray into renewable energy and the evolving nature of the company's business portfolio. Reliance Industries added that its application to the National Company Law Tribunal for segregating the oil-to-chemical business would be subsequently withdrawn.

"Reliance recently unveiled its plans for the New Energy & Materials businesses by announcing the development of Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex at Jamnagar. It will be amongst the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world," the company stated. 

The $15 billion stake sale was announced in August 2019. The deal was to be completed by March last year, however, it got delayed. 

The Indian conglomerate stated that it would continue being Saudi Aramco's preferred partner for private sector investments in India. Also, Reliance Industries would continue collaborating with Saudi Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation for investments in Saudi Arabia.

Reliance added that the proposal could be put to reconsideration because of the mutual respect and long-standing relationship between the two organisations. 

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

In October, Reliance Industries had received shareholder approval to appoint Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the company's board. Shareholder California State Teachers' Retirement System (CALSTRS) had opposed the move owing to a conflict of interest position pertaining to the Saudi Aramco chairman's position in his home country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) as governor. 

However, the proposal for the appointment was cleared with less than 2 per cent opposition. 

Earlier in the month, the conglomerate clarified to its shareholders that the Saudi Chairman's appointment had nothing to do with the company's stake sale to Saudi Aramco. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Saudi Aramco Reliance Industries Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

EPFO Given In-Principle Approval To Invest In InvITS, Bonds

EPFO Given In-Principle Approval To Invest In InvITS, Bonds

Paytm IPO Fiasco Suggests Public Markets Won't Ignore Profits For Other Tech Companies For Long

Know How Much Exposure Your Mutual Fund Has To Paytm IPO

NFO Deluge: It’s Raining Passive, Global Funds, Should You Invest?

What Is A Social Crypto Exchange?

Two Things To Consider Before Choosing Between The New And Old Tax Regimes

Farm Laws Repealed: Reforms Without Consulting Opposition And Civil Society Only Harm Private Sector

Bitcoin Heads For Worst Week Despite Mt Gox Repayment Plan Approval

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Business

Farm Laws Repeal: Modi's Real Opposition Is Not Rahul Gandhi

Farm Laws Repeal: Modi's Real Opposition Is Not Rahul Gandhi

SEBI Permits Sundaram Asset Management To Go Ahead With The Purchase Of Principal AMC in India

SEBI Permits Sundaram Asset Management To Go Ahead With The Purchase Of Principal AMC in India

Pressure On Fed’s Powell Is Rising As Inflation Worsens

Pressure On Fed’s Powell Is Rising As Inflation Worsens

Govt Considering Change In Taxation Laws For Crypto Gains

Govt Considering Change In Taxation Laws For Crypto Gains

Read More from Outlook

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

2nd T20I: Clinical PAK Hammer BAN By 8 Wickets, Take Series

2nd T20I: Clinical PAK Hammer BAN By 8 Wickets, Take Series

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan chased down a paltry target of 109 runs with relative ease in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh. The win helps Pakistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement