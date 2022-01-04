Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Issues Framework For Offline Digital Payments

Under the offline mode, payments can be carried out face-to-face (proximity mode) using any channel or instrument like cards, wallets, and mobile devices.

RBI Issues Framework For Offline Digital Payments

Trending

RBI Issues Framework For Offline Digital Payments
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T10:55:19+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:55 am

To push digital transactions in rural and semi-urban areas, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued a framework allowing offline payments up to Rs 200 per transaction, subject to an overall limit of Rs 2,000.

An offline digital payment means a transaction that does not require internet or telecom connectivity.

Under the offline mode, payments can be carried out face-to-face (proximity mode) using any channel or instrument like cards, wallets, and mobile devices.

These transactions will not require an additional factor of authentication (AFA), the Reserve Bank of India said, adding that since the transactions are offline, alerts (by way of SMS and/or e-mail) will be received by the customer after a time lag.

"Transactions are subject to a limit of Rs 200 per transaction and an overall limit of Rs 2,000 for all transactions until the balance in the account is replenished. Balance replenishment can only occur in an online mode," said the Framework for Facilitating Small Value Digital Payments in Offline Mode.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The framework incorporates the feedback received from the pilot experiments on offline transactions conducted in different parts of the country during the period from September 2020 to June 2021, it said.

"Offline transactions are expected to give a push to digital transactions in areas with poor or weak internet or telecom connectivity, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. The new framework is applicable with immediate effect," the RBI said.

The offline mode of payment, it said, can be enabled after obtaining the specific consent of the customer.

The customers, it added, will continue to enjoy protection under the provisions of circulars limiting customer liability and will have recourse to the Reserve Bank – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme for grievance redress.

Offline payments can be made using any channel or instrument like cards, wallets, and mobile devices.

"Offline payments shall be made in proximity (face-to-face) mode only," it said and added that such transactions may be offered without AFA.

Also, such transactions using cards should be allowed without a requirement to switch on the contactless transaction channel.

Further, the acquirer should incur all liabilities arising out of technical or transaction security issues at the merchant's end. The RBI also emphasised that offline payments will be covered under the provisions of its limited customer liability circulars.

The RBI has asked all the authorised payment system operators (PSOs) and payment system participants (PSPs) – acquirers and issuers (banks and non-banks) – to ensure compliance with the instructions.

Tags

Press Trust of India Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Digital Payments /Digital Banking Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin Drops On 13th Birthday; Samsung Partners With Blockchain Platform To Plant Trees

Bitcoin Drops On 13th Birthday; Samsung Partners With Blockchain Platform To Plant Trees

Maruti Suzuki Reports 2% YoY Production Dip In December

Future Group Approaches Delhi High Court Against SIAC Order

Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Above 17,650 Led By Reliance, Axis Bank

What is DeFi? Should You Jump Into This Evolving Crypto Segment?

India's First Silver ETF To Hit The Market Tomorrow. Should You Buy?

5 Key Wealth Management Trends To Watch For In 2022

Crackdown Intensifies After Tax Evasion By WazirX; Shiba Inu Rises After Dull Start

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Business

Finance Ministry Notifies SEBI Rules For Holding Inquiry, Imposing Penalty

Finance Ministry Notifies SEBI Rules For Holding Inquiry, Imposing Penalty

Small Finance Banks' AUM Expected To Grow At 20% in 2022: Report

Small Finance Banks' AUM Expected To Grow At 20% in 2022: Report

Samsung to Bring Smart TV Models With NFT Trading Functionality In 2022

Samsung to Bring Smart TV Models With NFT Trading Functionality In 2022

Is 'Florona' Another Covid-19 Variant? What We Know About The New Disease From Israel

Is 'Florona' Another Covid-19 Variant? What We Know About The New Disease From Israel

Read More from Outlook

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / On Day 1 of South Africa vs India Test match at Wanderers, Duanne Olivier became the joint third-quickest Proteas bowler to get fifty wickets in terms of matches.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Advertisement