Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Gives SFB License To BharatPe-Centrum Consortium

“We are delighted to receive the license and excited to partner with BharatPe to create this new age bank, with a strong team. We aspire to be India’s first Digital Bank," Centrum Group's Executive Chairman Jaspal Bindra said.

RBI Gives SFB License To BharatPe-Centrum Consortium

Trending

RBI Gives SFB License To BharatPe-Centrum Consortium
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T21:39:14+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 9:39 pm

Reserve Bank of India issued a small finance bank (SFB) license to the BharatPe-Centrum consortium on Tuesday. The SFB has been named ‘Unity Small Finance Bank’. It would now take over assets and liabilities of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank. 

The new entity will take over the assets and liabilities of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank. Former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar would now preside as the chairman of the BharatPe board. He had completed his tenure as the chairman of SBI in October 2020. 

The apex banker had given "in-principle" approval to Centrum Financial Services for setting up a small finance bank. This created inroads for it to take over the beleaguered PMC Bank. 

The approval was in response to an expression of interest announced by PMC Bank as part of its reconstruction plans in 2020. RBI said it received multiple proposals but found Centrum Financial Services and BharatPe's proposal most feasible. 

A joint release issued by Centrum and BharatPe informed that Centrum's MSME and micro finance business would be integrated into the newly constituted Unity Small Finance Bank.

"It is the first time ever that two partners are uniting equally to build a Bank. The proposed business model is one of collaboration and open architecture, uniting all its stakeholders to deliver a seamless digital experience," the release stated. 

 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Microfinance System Technology Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

Retail Inflation Eases To 4.35 Per Cent In September 2021

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Twitter's New Feature Allows Users To Remove Followers Without Blocking Them

M2P Fintech Raises $35 Million In Series C Round Led By Tiger Global

Edtech Startup Creative Galileo Bags $2.5 Million In Seed Funding From Kalaari Capital, Others

Flipkart Records 70 Per Cent Increase In Purchases On B2B Platform During 'Big Billion Days'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Business

Reserve Bank Of India Bans Audit Firm Haribhakti & Co For Undertaking Audits For 2 Years

Reserve Bank Of India Bans Audit Firm Haribhakti & Co For Undertaking Audits For 2 Years

Tata Motors Share Price Zoomed Over Global Wholesales Numbers

Tata Motors Share Price Zoomed Over Global Wholesales Numbers

Government Begins Search For New CEA, Sanjeev Sanyal In The Lead

Government Begins Search For New CEA, Sanjeev Sanyal In The Lead

Kumar Mangalam Birla May Invest In Vodafone As Sign Of Confidence

Kumar Mangalam Birla May Invest In Vodafone As Sign Of Confidence

Read More from Outlook

Prevent Afghan Territory From Becoming Source Of Terrorism: PM Modi At G20 Summit

Prevent Afghan Territory From Becoming Source Of Terrorism: PM Modi At G20 Summit

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / In 1996, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had resigned as an MP following allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam. He was subsequently re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared.

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Delhi Face Litmus Test Vs Kolkata

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Delhi Face Litmus Test Vs Kolkata

PTI / DC are coming into this match after a defeat against CSK in Qualifier 1 while KKR brushed aside RCB in the Eliminator.

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

Outlook Business Team / The forecast for the sovereign remains unchanged from its July update. However, the growth forecast is a 3% drop compared to the 2021 forecast published in April this year.

Advertisement