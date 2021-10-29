Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
2021-10-29T15:28:30+05:30
Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 3:28 pm

Here are the list of companies that put out their second quarter earnings:

Voltas

Voltas on Friday reported 31 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 104.29 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.66 crore in the same period last fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,689.08 crore as against Rs 1,612.54 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Segment revenue increased by 34 per cent and was at Rs 1,007 crore as compared to Rs 750 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The engineering products and services segment clocked revenue of Rs 125 crore as compared to Rs 93 crore in the year-ago quarter.

GAIL (India) Ltd

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,862.95 crore, or Rs 6.45 per share, in July-September, which was 131 per cent higher than Rs 1,239.67 crore, or Rs 2.75 a share, in the same period last fiscal.

Sequentially, net profit was up 87 per cent over Rs 1,529.92 crore earning in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. Revenue rose 57 per cent to Rs 21,515.30 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The profit jump came on the back of natural gas marketing returning to black. The segment posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 1,078.92 crore in Q2 as compared to a loss of Rs 363.98 crore a year back.

Natural gas transmission earnings were almost flat while pre-tax profit from the petrochemical business doubled to Rs 363.29 crore.

Transport Corporation of India (TCI)

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has reported a two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs  76.16 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from ordinary activities after tax of Rs 37.27 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period increased to Rs 828.06 crore over Rs 703.45 crore in the year-ago period.

HT Media

HT Media on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.91 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.15 crore in the second quarter of last fiscal

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 369.82 crore as against Rs 260.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals clocked revenue of Rs 312.97 crore as compared to Rs 225.13 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Radio broadcast and entertainment vertical had a revenue of Rs 24.1 crore as against Rs 15.19 crore in the second quarter a year ago, while the digital segment had a revenue of Rs 33.15 crore as against Rs 21.18 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses in the second quarter stood at Rs 406.09 crore as against Rs 367.78 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, with the cost of materials consumed at Rs 93.61 crore as against Rs 57.37 crore a year ago.

Cadila Healthcare

Cadila Healthcare on Monday reported an over a six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,002.3 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 473.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,784.8 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,658.9 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Adjusted for exceptional items and one-off gain on the account of sale of animal health established market undertaking, profit after tax stood at Rs 597 crore, up 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

(With PTI Inputs)

