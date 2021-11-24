Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Procter & Gamble Home Products FY21 Profit Up Over 3-Folds To Rs 482.50 Crore

Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd's (PGHPL) total income went up 6.91 per cent at Rs 6,313.71 crore in the fiscal ended March 2021, as against Rs 5,905.52 crore in the preceding financial year.

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 9:01 am

Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd's net profit has surged over three-folds to Rs 482.50 crore and its revenue from operation grew 6.25 per cent to Rs 6,196.03 crore in the pandemic hit FY21, as per regulatory documents.

The FMCG major had logged a net profit of Rs 152.29 crore in FY'20, while its revenue from operation in that year was at Rs 5,831.76 crore.

Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd's (PGHPL) total income went up 6.91 per cent at Rs 6,313.71 crore in the fiscal ended March 2021, as against Rs 5,905.52 crore in the preceding financial year, according to the Registrar of Companies filing - shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

While commenting over the FY21 results, PGHPL said despite challenges posed by the pandemic, it delivered a strong performance.

"We delivered strong sales growth behind our strong brand fundamentals, the strength of our portfolio, and our continued focus to raise the bar on superiority across products, packaging, value, communication and retail execution. We delivered strong PAT growth behind the continued focus on productivity and a one-time help," said a P&G spokesperson.

In FY21, PGHPL's other income rose 59.54 per cent to Rs 117.68 crore as against Rs 73.76 crore a year ago.

During the financial year 2020-21, its total expenses were at 5,647.78 crore as against Rs 5,610.84 crore in the previous year.

The company operates into detergents, baby diapers and hair care products. 

PGHPL further said: "In the long term, we will continue to remain focused on driving balanced top and bottom-line growth by focusing on our strategy to drive superiority and productivity, enabled by our organisation''s commitment.”

(With PTI Inputs)

