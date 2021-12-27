Price of Bitcoin Rises After Witnessing A Fall On Christmas, Shiba Inu Rises Too

After witnessing a steady fall for a considerable period, the price of Bitcoin has started going up in the last couple of days. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 2.21 per cent and was trading at $51,028.63 at 10:30 am IST, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.21 per cent, down by 0.05 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $4,063.65, with a rise of 1.14 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up 1.13 per cent over the same period and was trading at $547.48. Solana (SOL) rose by 3.39 per cent to $199.27 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 4.02 per cent to $1.48.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have been witnessing a price rise in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was up by 1.75 per cent while trading at $0.1903 at 10:30 am. Rival Shiba Inu was also up by 2.91 per cent and was trading at $0.00003823, Dogelon Mars rose by 5.98 per cent and was trading at $0.000001652, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.0439 and recorded a rise of 4.31 per cent.

Some crypto meme coins that have been themed on Christmas were seen riding on festive cheer last week.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.40 trillion, registering an increase of 2.41 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $71.57 billion, down by 5.82 per cent.

Tipsy Santa (TIPSY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 806.56 per cent; it was trading at $0.00006036 at 10:30 am. On the other hand, PAPPAY (PAPPAY) witnessed maximum loss, falling 83.61 per cent; it was trading at $0.0000008189.

Latest Updates

Lord Philip Hammond, Former British Chancellor has advised investors to be “extremely cautious” about investing in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, Bitcoin.com reported.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an economical and cultural organisation affiliate to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday, passed a resolution demanding a complete ban on buying, selling, investing and otherwise dealing in cryptocurrencies by any person in India, PTI reported.