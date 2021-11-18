Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

PM Modi Cautions On Crypto Coins At Sydney Dialogue, Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise

PM Modi appeals to the world to come together on the misuse of cryptocurrency. Prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum rise slightly after falling for days.

PM Modi Cautions On Crypto Coins At Sydney Dialogue, Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise

Trending

PM Modi Cautions On Crypto Coins At Sydney Dialogue, Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T11:51:52+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 11:51 am

While addressing the Sydney Dialogue on November 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged democratic nations to work together to halt the misuse of technological innovations like cryptocurrency. "It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure that it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youths," said Modi in a tweet.

In the cryptocurrency world, after three days of continuous fall, top coins Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) rose today.

The price of BTC was $59,905.63, rising by 0.12 per cent in the last 24 hours as at 10 am, according to coinmarketcap.com. Ethereum was trading at $4,288.38 and it grew 2.31 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

According to coinmarketcap.com, HarmonyPad gained 1,113.92 per cent in the last 24 hours to become the top gainer with a coin price of $0.03909 by 10 am. ARC Governance (ARCX) lost the most as it witnessed a fall of 100 per cent in the last 24 hours. 

Binance Coin's (BNB) remained in the red with a fall of 2.68 per cent in the last 24 hours to trade at $575.39 at 10 am but it maintained its third position. Tether (USDT) was at the fourth position; it was priced at $1 and saw a fall of 0.3 per cent in the last 24 hours. With a fall of 2.31 per cent, Solana (SOL) continued at the fifth position in the coinmarketcap.com list, at a price of $213.91.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Top Meme Coins 

In the world of meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.04 per cent in the last 24 hours with a price of $0.2359 at 10 am. Doge's rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a fall of 2.17 per cent in the last 24 hours at $0.00004799.

Dogelon Mars (ELON), with a price of $0.000001875, saw a growth of 23.70 per cent in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.1171, registering a rise of 29.81 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Latest Updates

With the intention to eliminate crypto mining from the country, China has started a crackdown on mining. "We will focus on cleaning out state-owned units involved in virtual currency and bitcoin mining, reiterating that all virtual currency-related activities are illegal. Virtual currency does not have the same legal status as legal currency," China Global Television Network quoted the country’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) as saying earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his cautious stance on cryptocurrencies while speaking on the theme of "India's Technology: Evolution and Revolution" at Sydney Dialogue.

This comes days after he held discussions on cryptocurrency, where he highlighted the danger of the youth getting misled by “non-transparent advertisements”. There are indications that the Indian government will come out with a regulation soon though it will not ban cryptocurrencies.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Sydney Dialogue Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency In India Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

After Paytm Shares Crashed 20%, Here Are Some Biggest IPOs That Have Failed Investors In Last 10 Years

After Paytm Shares Crashed 20%, Here Are Some Biggest IPOs That Have Failed Investors In Last 10 Years

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points. M&M Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, More

India Received $87 Billion In Remittances In 2021: World Bank

Asian Shares Mostly Decline After US Stocks Shuffle Lower

Stocks To Buy Today: List Of 10 Stocks That Investors Must Watch During Trading Session

How Much Do You Need To Save For An MBA Course?

What Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade Means For Investors

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from Business

Cryptocurrency Frauds: 5 Red Flags To Watch Out For

Cryptocurrency Frauds: 5 Red Flags To Watch Out For

SAT Permits PNB Housing To Withdraw Appeal In Carlyle Deal

SAT Permits PNB Housing To Withdraw Appeal In Carlyle Deal

Covid Hit 40% Of Jobs, Borrowing Rose 50% : Survey

Covid Hit 40% Of Jobs, Borrowing Rose 50% : Survey

Akasa Air Orders CFM Engines Worth $4.5 billion For Their Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Akasa Air Orders CFM Engines Worth $4.5 billion For Their Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Read More from Outlook

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

Outlook Business Team / The stock opened at Rs 1,950 on the National Stock Exchange and the listing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange was Rs 1,955, against the issue price of Rs 2,150.

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

Naseer Ganai / The policemen brought the police truck closer to the family members and forced them into it as the mourners continued with their protest in freezing subzero temperature of Kashmir.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included two players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in his Dream 11 T20 World Cup 2021 shortlist.

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded the framing of clear rules for assembly speakers against attending poll campaigns and party meetings.

Advertisement