Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

PLE Scheme: Government Approves 31 Proposals For Telecom Entailing Rs 3,345 Crore Investment

The scheme for telecom gear manufacturing in India is expected to encourage the production of equipment worth Rs 2.44 lakh crore and create direct and indirect employment for about 40,000 people.

PLE Scheme: Government Approves 31 Proposals For Telecom Entailing Rs 3,345 Crore Investment

Trending

PLE Scheme: Government Approves 31 Proposals For Telecom Entailing Rs 3,345 Crore Investment
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T13:06:31+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 1:06 pm

The Department of Telecom on Thursday approved 31 proposals entailing an investment of Rs 3,345 crore over the next four and a half years.

"The investment of Rs 3,345 crore in the next 4.5 years is just a beginning. Government is helping you (industry players) as a catalyst," Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said.

The companies selected for the PLI scheme include Nokia India, HFCL, Dixon Technologies, Flextronics, Foxconn, Coral Telecom, VVDN Technologies, Akashastha Technologies, and GS India.

Related Stories

Is Revival In Sight?

The DoT notified the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products on February 24, 2021, with a financial outlay of Rs 12,195 crore, over the five years.

The scheme for telecom gear manufacturing in India is expected to encourage the production of equipment worth Rs 2.44 lakh crore and create direct and indirect employment for about 40,000 people.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The investors can earn an incentive for incremental sales up to 20 times the committed investment, enabling them to reach global scales and utilise their unused capacity and ramp up production.

"This is the first scheme among all PLI schemes, which includes MSMEs. Without this, we would have been handicapped," Coral Telecom managing director Rajesh Tuli said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Adani Group Takes Over Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Operations

Adani Group Takes Over Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Operations

Wipro Q2 Results: Company Shares Jumped Nearly 8 Per Cent

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Sensex Touches 61,000 For First Time, Nifty Tops 18,200. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Independent Floors Take Over Demand For Apartments In Delhi NCR: Survey

US Credit Financing Firm Biz2Credit Plans To Invest $100 Million In India To Expand Biz

Festive Bonanza: Government Slashed Import Taxes On Edible Oils Till March 2022, Check Details

This Is The Reason Why Amazon Is Again In Trouble In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Festive Season Seems Bright As Consumer Sentiments Rise

Festive Season Seems Bright As Consumer Sentiments Rise

Reliance Industries Says It Made An Offer To Zee, Regrets Being Drawn Into Dispute

Reliance Industries Says It Made An Offer To Zee, Regrets Being Drawn Into Dispute

Rupee Rebounds 15 Paise To Close At 75.37 Against Dollar

Rupee Rebounds 15 Paise To Close At 75.37 Against Dollar

Sony Pictures India Bags Broadcasting Rights For Bundesliga

Sony Pictures India Bags Broadcasting Rights For Bundesliga

Read More from Outlook

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

Outlook Web Desk / MHA authorized the BSF to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch of the borders of Assam, West Bengal and Punjab instead of the existing 15Km limit.

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Huzaifa Pandit / The events entrenched in memory are all imbued with a tinge of grief. A medley of loss and tears in an insurgency-wrecked Valley.

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

PTI / Pakistan will take on India in their T20 World Cup opener on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement