Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again After Two Days Of Breather

Monday and Tuesday did not see any change in prices of petrol and diesel. Prior to this, the prices of both the fuel rose by 35 paise each for four consecutive days.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again After Two Days Of Breather

Trending

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again After Two Days Of Breather
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T15:14:28+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 3:14 pm

Petrol and diesel prices increased by 35 paise per litre on Wednesday after two days of no activity. At the time of publish, petrol prices in Delhi peaked at a record high of Rs 106.19 for every lite and Rs 112.11 per litre in Mumbai. 

Diesel was now available in Mumbai at Rs 102.89 per litre and Rs 94.92 for every litre in Delhi.

Monday and Tuesday did not see any change in prices of petrol and diesel. Prior to this, the prices of both the fuel rose by 35 paise each for four consecutive days. 

Petrol has breached the Rs 100 mark in almost all state capital whereas diesel has touched the level in about twelve states. Prices differ from state to state owing to varied incidence of local taxes. 

Brent Crude is trading at $84.42 per barrel for the first time in seven years on Wednesday. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Petrol Cars Diesel Price Diesel Cars Petrol Price Hike Crude Oil Fuel Price Hike Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Rupee Climbs 47 Paise To Close At Nearly Two-Week High Of 74.88 Against Dollar

Rupee Climbs 47 Paise To Close At Nearly Two-Week High Of 74.88 Against Dollar

Covers That Can Protect Your Assets Against Flood Damage

Jio Added Maximum Subscribers In August, Vodafone-Idea Lost About 8.33 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI Data

CarDekho Appoints Mayank Gupta As New CFO Ahead Of IPO

Blockchain Ecosystem Winners Network Launches Rewards Platform For Internet Users

Your FD Real Returns May Have Turned Negative After RBI Slashes Inflation Projection By 40 Percentage Points

Jubilant Foodworks Posts 58 Per Cent Increase In Net Profit In Q2 Earnings Driven By Strong Delivery

Trifecta Capital Invests Rs 400 Crore In 4 Indian Tech Firms

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

Bank Gross NPAs To Rise To 8-9 Per Cent, Stressed Assets To Touch 10-11 Per Cent: CRISIL

Bank Gross NPAs To Rise To 8-9 Per Cent, Stressed Assets To Touch 10-11 Per Cent: CRISIL

EV Energy Firm Sùn Mobility Nets $50 Million In Funding From Vitol

EV Energy Firm Sùn Mobility Nets $50 Million In Funding From Vitol

Facebook Plans To Rebrand Itself With A New Name: Report

Facebook Plans To Rebrand Itself With A New Name: Report

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | 11 Trekkers Go Missing

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | 11 Trekkers Go Missing

Outlook Web Desk / At least 46 people have died in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand so far. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state today.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: South Africa Bowl First Against Pakistan

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: South Africa Bowl First Against Pakistan

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement