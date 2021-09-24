Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Paytm's Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Gets New Stock Option For First Time Ahead of IPO

The Esops for Shekhar comes when the company is wrapping up the final number of shares that will become part of its proposed Rs 16,600 crore IPO.

2021-09-24T11:12:21+05:30
Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 11:12 am

IPO-bound Paytm's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will get employee stock options for the first time as a reward to drive the company into a leadership position in the digital payments and financial services space, according to sources.

The Esops for Shekhar comes when the company is wrapping up the final number of shares that will become part of its proposed Rs 16,600 crore IPO.

“The Esops that have been allocated to employees is from 4 per cent equity holding of Sharma. This is the first time he will get Esop as a reward for taking the company to the leadership position in digital payments and financial services domain," a source aware of the development told PTI.

However, it could not be ascertained if Sharma will convert the Esops into shares for monetising them.

Outlook Business Team Business
