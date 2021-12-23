Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Paytm Was 2021’s Biggest IPO, Sigachi Industries Saw Maximum Gain On Market Debut

Paytm Was The Biggest IPO by Size in 2021, But Sigachi Industries Saw Maximum Gains On Market Debut And Latent View Was Subscribed The Most. Know which other IPOs were at the top in terms of size, listing gains, and subscriptions.

Paytm Was 2021’s Biggest IPO, Sigachi Industries Saw Maximum Gain On Market Debut

Paytm Was 2021’s Biggest IPO, Sigachi Industries Saw Maximum Gain On Market Debut
2021-12-23T18:57:31+05:30
Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 6:57 pm

A flurry of IPOs, from various segments and sectors especially new-age technology-driven and emerging sectors, hit the capital markets in the year 2021. According to EY Global IPO Trend Report 2021, India stands at the sixth position in the world in terms of new launches and at seventh position in terms raising capital from the primary market through the IPO route.

More than 60 mainboard IPOs have been launched this year and some of them have created a history either by issue size, listing gains or subscription. Read on to know which IPOs ruled the roost.

Top Five IPOs By Issue Size

There are no prizes for guessing the name. The biggest IPO in terms of size in 2021 was that of Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications. The company raised Rs 18,300 crore from this IPO. Before this, the biggest IPO was of state-owned public sector unit (PSU) Coal India, which raised Rs 15,200 crore in November 2010. But the IPO by Paytm failed to impress investors. One97 Communications share is trading at Rs 1,342 (as on 22 December 2021), down over 37 per cent compared to the public issue price of Rs 2,150 per share.

Zomato one of the leading online Food Service platforms secured the second position in terms of the issue size of Rs 9,375 crore. This IPO hit the market in the month of July.

Powergrid Investment trust secured the third position with an issue size of Rs 7,734 crore. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health the largest standalone health insurance company in India with a market share of 15.8 per cent stood at the fourth position. PB Fintech Limited (PBFL), which operates digital insurance marketplace Policybazaar and consumer credit marketplace Paisabazaar, stands at number five.

Top Five IPOs With Highest Listing Gains

IPO investors have been rewarded with superior gains. As on 22 December 2021, 15 IPOs that were launched this year are trading above 100 per cent premium. Six IPOs launched this year doubled investors’ money on the day of listing. Here is the list of top five contenders with the highest listing gains on the day of their market debut.

Sigachi Industries, manufacturer of Microcrystalline Cellulose, got a bumper listing and secured number one position with a gain of 270 per cent. This is the highest listing gain by any company launched in year 2021.

Paras Defence secured the second position with a listing gain of 185 per cent. Latent View Analytics, data and analytics consulting company, and Tatva Chintan stood at number three and four positions, with listing gains of 148 per cent and 113 per cent, respectively. Indigo Paint is at number five with a listing gain of 109 per cent.

Top Five IPOs With Highest Subscription

It was not the bigger and well-known brand names in the industry that lured investors but some of the lesser-known names and smaller IPOs saw a high degree of investor participation. They were subscribed numerous times the shares on offer.

For instance, Latent View created history with the highest-ever subscription of 326.49 times and stood at number one. Paras Defence and Tega Industries saw investors subscribing them 304.26 and 219.04 times, respectively, and secured the second and third positions, respectively. MATR Technology and Tatva Chintan secured the fourth and fifth positions, with 200 and 180 times subscriptions, respectively.

