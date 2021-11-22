Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Paytm Shares Continue To Plunge For 2nd Day, Tumble About 14%. Should You Buy?

On NSE, it tumbled 13.39 per cent to Rs 1,351.75. On Thursday, the company’s made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150.

Paytm Shares Continue To Plunge For 2nd Day, Tumble About 14%. Should You Buy?

Trending

Paytm Shares Continue To Plunge For 2nd Day, Tumble About 14%. Should You Buy?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T12:49:53+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 12:49 pm

Shares of newly-listed One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, continued to decline for the second day in a row on Monday, tumbling nearly 14 per cent.

The counter continued to bear a deserted look as the stock declined 13.66 per cent to Rs 1,350.35 on BSE.

On NSE, it tumbled 13.39 per cent to Rs 1,351.75. On Thursday, the company’s made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150. 

Related Stories

Will Paytm Shares Bounce Back After Disappointing Market Debut? Here Is What Analysts Say

According to market analysts, valuation concerns weighed on the stock.

Ant Group-backed Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore IPO, India's biggest share sale, was    oversubscribed 1.89 times earlier this month.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

This was greater than miner Coal India's Rs 15,000 crore offer a decade back.

Incorporated in 2000, One97 Communications is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants.

Here is what analysts have to say:

Piyush Nagda, head- investment product at Prabhudas Lilladher

Paytm share prices will remain subdued in the short to medium term as IPO investors will try to exit the stock at every possible rise, and new investors won't touch it till sentiment changes.

It's difficult to give a fair value for any loss-making company, but at around Rs 1,250-1,300 levels, Paytm could witness some buying interest from institutions and family offices in their long-only portfolios as an allocation towards digital and fintech theme in a fast-growing market like India.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities

Paytm's profitability is under scanner as it is facing huge competition in the market. Apart from this, the IPO was highly priced at the upper band of Rs 2150 per share. So, my advice is to avoid taking any fresh position in it and those who have a shareholding in the counter should wait for a bounce back and exit.

Macquarie Group

The global brokerage firm, in a report released on Paytm's listing day, valued the stock at Rs 1,200 per share, valuing it at 0.5 times price to sales growth multiple on December 2023 annualised sales.

"Paytm has been a cash-burning machine, spinning off several business lines with no visibility on achieving profitability. Unless Paytm lends, it can't make significant money by merely being a distributor," it said a note.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Paytm Shares Paytm IPO Paytm Shares Crashed Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Funding Alert: Sleepy Owl Raises $6.5 Million In Series A, Zvolv Bags $1.5 Million

Funding Alert: Sleepy Owl Raises $6.5 Million In Series A, Zvolv Bags $1.5 Million

Funding Alert: Sleepy Owl Raises $6.5 Million In Series A, Zvolv Bags $1.5 Million

What Is MFU Box And How Does It Help Investors?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Continue To Trade In The Red

Business Action In The Wake Of COP26

RIL Shares Tumble Over 4% After Saudi Aramco Deal Shelved. Know What Investors Should Do

El Salvador To Build Cryptocurrency-Fueled ‘Bitcoin City’

Sensex Tanks Over 400 Points. RIL Top Loser, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Five Personal Finance Thumb Rules To Follow To Sort Your Money Life

Five Personal Finance Thumb Rules To Follow To Sort Your Money Life

Common UPI Frauds And How To Avoid Them

Common UPI Frauds And How To Avoid Them

After Muted Market Debut, Paytm GMV More Than Doubles To Rs 1.95 Lakh Crore In Q2

After Muted Market Debut, Paytm GMV More Than Doubles To Rs 1.95 Lakh Crore In Q2

Stocks To Buy Today: These 10 Stocks You Must Watch For Trading Session

Stocks To Buy Today: These 10 Stocks You Must Watch For Trading Session

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement