Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nykaa Debut Tomorrow: Check Share Allotment Details Online

Nykaa IPO saw huge interest and was subscribed 82 times between October 28 and November 1.

Nykaa Debut Tomorrow: Check Share Allotment Details Online

Trending

Nykaa Debut Tomorrow: Check Share Allotment Details Online
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T19:45:39+05:30
Outlook Money

Outlook Money

More stories from Outlook Money
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 7:45 pm

The market debut of Nykaa’s shares on November 10 is being keenly watched as its initial public offering (IPO) saw huge interest.

Nykaa IPO's finalization of basis of share allotment has been announced. The bidders can check the share allotment status online by visiting either the registrar's website Link Intime India Private Limited or the BSE website. After the allotment of the shares to eligible investors, the money will be refunded to ineligible investors. The shares will be directly credited to their respective demat accounts on November 10.

At the end of the final day of the bidding on November 1, its IPO was subscribed more than 82 times, with bids for 216.59 crore equity shares against 2.64 crore on offer.

The company successfully raised Rs 5,351.92 crore through its public issue during its subscription period between October 28 to November 1.

Qualified institutional bidders had put in bids 91.18 times more, while the reserved portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 112.02 times.

Nykaa is an Indian e-commerce company primarily into beauty, skin care and wellness products. It was founded by Falguni Nayar, a banker-turned-entrepreneur, in 2012.  The company boasts of 256,149 stock-keeping units (SKUs) from 2,644 brands in beauty and personal care segment and around 2.8 million SKUs across 1,434 brands in the fashion segment. Although, majorly an e-commerce platform, its offline channel comprises of 80 physical stores across 40 cities in India.

Nykaa's key operating metrics have improved significantly over the years. “NYKAA’s revenues grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.2 per cent to Rs 2,441 crore in FY 2021 as compared to FY 2019. Contribution profit witnessed a CAGR growth of 46.3% to INR 735 crore,” according to their financial report.

Tags

Outlook Money IPO nykaa ipo Nykaa IPOs Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Crypto Coins That Saw New Highs This Diwali

Crypto Coins That Saw New Highs This Diwali

Sapphire Foods India IPO: Should You Take a Bite?

RBI Lifts Restrictions On Diners Club From On-boarding New Customers

Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits record again

Plenty of pitfalls await Zuckerberg’s ‘metaverse’ plan

Can Centre Force Non- BJP States To Reduce Taxes On Petrol And Diesel?

Facebook Messenger To Now Have End-to-End Encrypted Voice And Video Calls

APEC leaders meeting to chart path forward from pandemic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Business

COP26 And India: How Digitalization Could Be The Gamechanger

COP26 And India: How Digitalization Could Be The Gamechanger

No Plans For Spin-Off, IPO Of Sunrisers Hyderabad As Of Now: Sun TV CFO

No Plans For Spin-Off, IPO Of Sunrisers Hyderabad As Of Now: Sun TV CFO

Mark Mobius Plays on ‘50-Year Rally’ in Indian Stocks as China Slows

Mark Mobius Plays on ‘50-Year Rally’ in Indian Stocks as China Slows

Bitcoin, Ethereum Touch New Highs, Meme Coins Attempt Revival

Bitcoin, Ethereum Touch New Highs, Meme Coins Attempt Revival

Read More from Outlook

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harish Manav / Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote to PM Narendra Modi about a land swap proposal between India and Pakistan for the merger of the holy shrine at Kartarpur Sahib with India in exchange for a suitable chunk of land elsewhere.

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

Outlook Correspondent / Former state unit president and Meghalaya and Tripura governor Tathagata Roy takes a repeated dig at national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Trisha Mukherjee / Water bodies have perennially been central to artist Paresh Maity’s work. An upcoming retrospective of his works titled 'Noise of Many Waters' will try to explore the artist's works with the unusual muse.

Advertisement