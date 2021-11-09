Nykaa Debut Tomorrow: Check Share Allotment Details Online

The market debut of Nykaa’s shares on November 10 is being keenly watched as its initial public offering (IPO) saw huge interest.

Nykaa IPO's finalization of basis of share allotment has been announced. The bidders can check the share allotment status online by visiting either the registrar's website Link Intime India Private Limited or the BSE website. After the allotment of the shares to eligible investors, the money will be refunded to ineligible investors. The shares will be directly credited to their respective demat accounts on November 10.

At the end of the final day of the bidding on November 1, its IPO was subscribed more than 82 times, with bids for 216.59 crore equity shares against 2.64 crore on offer.

The company successfully raised Rs 5,351.92 crore through its public issue during its subscription period between October 28 to November 1.

Qualified institutional bidders had put in bids 91.18 times more, while the reserved portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 112.02 times.

Nykaa is an Indian e-commerce company primarily into beauty, skin care and wellness products. It was founded by Falguni Nayar, a banker-turned-entrepreneur, in 2012. The company boasts of 256,149 stock-keeping units (SKUs) from 2,644 brands in beauty and personal care segment and around 2.8 million SKUs across 1,434 brands in the fashion segment. Although, majorly an e-commerce platform, its offline channel comprises of 80 physical stores across 40 cities in India.

Nykaa's key operating metrics have improved significantly over the years. “NYKAA’s revenues grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.2 per cent to Rs 2,441 crore in FY 2021 as compared to FY 2019. Contribution profit witnessed a CAGR growth of 46.3% to INR 735 crore,” according to their financial report.