Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

NTPC Chalks Out Rs 15,000 Crore divestment plan, To List Arms NTPC REL, NEEPCO, NVVNL

According to the source, the Rs 15,000 crore divestment plan is as per agreed targets of performance set by the company with the Ministry of Power.

NTPC Chalks Out Rs 15,000 Crore divestment plan, To List Arms NTPC REL, NEEPCO, NVVNL

Trending

NTPC Chalks Out Rs 15,000 Crore divestment plan, To List Arms NTPC REL, NEEPCO, NVVNL
outlookindia.com
2021-10-03T11:45:56+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 11:45 am

State-run power giant NTPC has drawn a Rs 15,000 crore divestment plan which includes a listing of its arms NTPC Renewable Energy, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, a source said.

The source stated that besides listing of the three firms, the plan to meet its divestment target of Rs 1,5000 crore also includes the sale of its stake in NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd (NSPCL), which is expected this fiscal year.

The NSPCL is a joint venture company of NTPC and SAIL (50:50 equity) was incorporated on February 8, 1999. It was formed to own and operate captive power plants for SAIL's steel manufacturing facilities located at Durgapur, Rourkela and Bhilai.

Related Stories

NTPC, ONGC to boost development of offshore wind energy

According to the source, the Rs 15,000 crore divestment plan is as per agreed targets of performance set by the company with the Ministry of Power which includes a listing of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVNL) by March 2024.

The source said that the listing of NTPC REL is expected by October next year.  NTPC REL, a 100 per cent subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, currently has a renewable project portfolio of 3,450 MW of which 820 MW projects are under construction and 2,630 MW projects have been won for which PPAs (power purchase agreements) are pending to be executed.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

NTPC had incorporated NTPC REL with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on October 7, 2020, to undertake renewable energy business.

The listing of NTPC REL assumes significance in view of the ambitious plan of the company to have 60GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. The RE installed capacity of the firm would be 45 per cent of the 130 GW envisaged by 2032.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

D-Mart’s Q2 Revenue Up 46.6 Per Cent At Rs 7,649.64 Crore

D-Mart’s Q2 Revenue Up 46.6 Per Cent At Rs 7,649.64 Crore

RBI Policy, Global Trends To Dictate Stock Market This Week: Analysts

Zee Entertainment Moves Court Demanding EGM Be Declared Illegal

Filing Your Tax Returns? Remember To List Income From All Sources

Explained: Why SEBI Warned Baba Ramdev Ahead Of Ruchi Soya's FPO

Petrol, Diesel Touch Record High After Latest Price Hike

Increased 'Cryptoization' May Pose Challenges To Financial Stability: IMF

Yes Bank Slashes Home Loan To 6.7 Per Cent Ahead Of Festive Season

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from Business

SEBI Relaxations For Rights Issue Compliance Extended Till March 2022

SEBI Relaxations For Rights Issue Compliance Extended Till March 2022

Forex Reserves Descend To $638.65 Billion

Forex Reserves Descend To $638.65 Billion

M2P Fintech Acquires Saas Platform Origa.ai To Ramp Up Tech Offerings

M2P Fintech Acquires Saas Platform Origa.ai To Ramp Up Tech Offerings

D2C Personal Hygiene Brand Svish Bags $400,000 In Seed Funding

D2C Personal Hygiene Brand Svish Bags $400,000 In Seed Funding

Read More from Outlook

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches.

Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes

Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes

Outlook Web Desk / The West Bengal CM is leading by 56,588 votes over the BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal after 20 rounds of counting. Her winning margin was 54,213 in 2011 and 25,301 in 2016.

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Earth observation (EO) entails measuring the Earth’s natural and man-made environments to assess their status and track changes.

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Associated Press / Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night.

Advertisement