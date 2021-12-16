NFTs of Salman Khan, MG Motor Among Other Tokens Lined Up For December

BollyCoin, a platform that has brought Bollywood stars like Salman Khan to the blockchain, and global car-maker MG Motor India announced today, that they will launch their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) later in December. Pepsi-Cola and Panther Quant have already launched their NFTs this month.

NFTs On The Block

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has become the first car maker company to launch NFTs on Thursday, December 16. The company has been informed to start selling NFTs from December 28, and as per MG, the proceedings from the inaugural NFT collection will go towards community service, Financial Express reported.

The sale of MG NFTs will go live from noon, with 1111 units of digital creatives as part of the launch collection. MG will introduce its maiden NFT on KoineArth’s NgageN platform, which has been especially customised for MG’s transactions.

BollyCoin, a platform that brings Bollywood to the blockchain has announced today December 16, that it will open its NFT marketplace on December 30. A collection of NFTs from the Dabangg franchise, created by Arbaaz Khan Productions and featuring Salman Khan as the famous 'Chulbul Pandey,' will be unveiled at the event, Business Standard reported.

Notably, Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions, and Salman Khan himself are currently associated with BollyCoin for static NFTs.

The ‘Chakraverse’ NFT collection which has been inspired by comics legend Stan Lee’s Indian superhero ‘Chakra The Invincible’, will be launched on December 27 and will close on December 30, koimoi.com reported.

The move will concurrently introduce NFTs into the global NFT ecosystem in the United States, India, and other parts of the world. An exclusive collectable series of 7,000 unique generative 'Chakraverse' art pieces based on the characters from the comics will be up for auction as part of this collection.

NFTs So Far In December

Earlier, Panther Quant, an AI (Artificial intelligence) based algorithmic trading platform has announced a strategic partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners to launch an AI cryptocurrency trading and NFT platform. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh had tweeted about the launch of Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) on his 40th birthday. The World Cup-winning all-rounder said he is giving his fans “a big present” with the collection.

“Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me. Thank you for cheering in my highs and giving strength in my lows. On my birthday, I’m proud to announce a special gift for you,” Singh’s Instagram post and Tweet read.

Pepsi-Cola, a US-based food company has released a genesis collection of non-fungible token (NFT) collectables to commemorate the founding year. The carbonated soft drink maker company introduced the “Pepsi Mic Drop” genesis NFT collection on December 9 through Twitter, which features 1,893 generative NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

With NFTs that feature designs like the traditional blue Pepsi, silver Diet Pepsi, red Pepsi Wild Cherry, black Pepsi Zero Sugar, and Crystal Pepsi, the company hopes to build a real-time community of NFT holders.