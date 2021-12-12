Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Stocks Jumped 110% Post Diwali Despite Fall In Market

Sensex has touched over 60k, while Nifty crossed 18k mark in recent months. Despite a slump in the stock market, several mid and small-cap companies saw their stock registering more than 100 per cent jump after Diwali.

2021-12-12T13:52:04+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 1:52 pm

Ever since the pandemic has hit the Indian equities market in March 2020, several stocks across diverse industries have witnessed unprecedented highs and lows, with many touching record high-52-weeks and some getting locked in lower circuits for continuous tradings sessions.

Sensex has touched over 60k, while Nifty crossed 18k mark in this period. Considering such an unprecedented spike in the stock market, many analysts have expressed skepticism about the way the market has become unpredictable.

Interestingly, the fireworks in the market saw a slump after Diwali this year, with Sensex touching 57k and Nifty going down to 17k. In fact, in the last one month, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have plunged 5 per cent each. Among the broader peers, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices have declined 4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, in the period.

However, despite a slump in the market, several mid and small-cap companies saw their stock registering more than 100 per cent jump after Diwali. Not only that but at least 110 mid and small-cap firms have delivered double-digit profits in this period, according to a report published in The Economic Times.

Here are the list of stocks that have soared over the last month post Diwali, as per the report.

Tata Telsesrives: The Tata Group’s subsidiary has topped the charts. It rose over 113 per cent to Rs 129.45 on December 3 from Rs 60.75 on November 3.

Aurum Proptech (formerly known as Majesco): The company has delivered 97 per cent returns in the period under review. The stock was trading at Rs 122.35 on 12 November and touched Rs 212.60 on November 26.

GRM Overseas Ltd: The rice milling company has seen an exponential rise in the last one month. The share of the company was trading at Rs 256.50 on November 12, and reached Rs 467.90 on 8 December. This translates to a spike of 87 per cent in the given period.

JBM Auto Ltd: The share of the company was trading at Rs 703.10 on 12 November, and soon it was trading at Rs 1,154.30 on December 6, rising over 70 per cent in this period.

Mirza International Ltd: The leather tanning and finishing company saw its share jumping about 70 per cent in the given period. The company’s stock was trading at Rs 79.35 on November 12, and as on 10 December, it is trading at Rs 129.45.

