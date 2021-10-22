Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Inox Leisure Reports Rs 88 Crore Loss In Q2 Due To Second Covid-19 Wave

According to the company, which operates 658 screens across 156 multiplexes in 70 cities, it has started opening cinemas in a staggered manner from July 2021.

Inox Leisure Reports Rs 88 Crore Loss In Q2 Due To Second Covid-19 Wave

Trending

Inox Leisure Reports Rs 88 Crore Loss In Q2 Due To Second Covid-19 Wave
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T17:10:56+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 5:10 pm

Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 87.66 crore for Q2 ended September 2021-22 as its film exhibition business was impacted due to restrictions imposed after the second wave of COVID-19.

Inox said in a BSE filing that the company posted a net loss of Rs 67.83 crore for the July-September period a year ago. Revenue from operations zoomed to Rs 47.44 crore from Rs 36 lakh in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the period under review were Rs 170.22 crore as against Rs 95.29 crore.

Related Stories

Women In Shining Armour

According to the company, which operates 658 screens across 156 multiplexes in 70 cities, it has started opening cinemas in a staggered manner from July 2021 after getting permission from various state governments to operate as per the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures.

“All states with INOX’s presence have allowed cinemas to operate as per Unlock directives,” said Inox Leisure in a post-earnings statement.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The multiplex chain added two new properties with six screens in the quarter under review.

Siddharth Jain, Director at Inox Group, said the company’s performance in this quarter signifies the beginning of the revival journey, which has come after numerous quarters of uncertainty.

In this quarter, Inox received an “encouraging response” for movies including Bell Bottom, F9 The Fast Saga, Mortal Kombat, Shangchi the Legend Of Ten Rings and No Time to Die which proves that patrons are willing to turn up for good quality content.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Cinema Halls Earning/Loss Per Share Quarterly Results INOX PVR Cinemas Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Paytm Shown Green Light For Rs 16,600 Crore IPO: Sources

Paytm Shown Green Light For Rs 16,600 Crore IPO: Sources

India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By $1.49 Billion To Touch $641 Billion

Q2 Results: Hindustan Zinc Net Profit Rises 4 Per Cent, PVR Reports Rs 153 Crore Loss, IndiaMART Posts 18 Per Cent Rise In Profit, More

What SEBI’s Bar On Digital Gold Means For Investors

Nykaa To Open For Public Subscription On October 28

Indian Airports Lag In Comparison With Their Global Counterparts On Non-Aeronautical Revenue: ICRA

Buzzing Stocks: IEX Shares Zoom After Posting 58 Per Cent YOY Growth, Biocon Declines Over 4 Per Cent

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points In Early Trade, Nifty above 18,240. HDFC Top Gainer, Followed By Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Third Straight Day. Check What Fuel Costs In Your City?

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Third Straight Day. Check What Fuel Costs In Your City?

Should You Invest In Corporate Fixed Deposits?

Should You Invest In Corporate Fixed Deposits?

Earnings: Macrotech Developers Q2 Profit At Rs 223 Crore, ICICI Lombard Q2 Net Income Rises To Rs 446 Crore, Mphasis Q2 Net Up 14 Per Cent, More

Earnings: Macrotech Developers Q2 Profit At Rs 223 Crore, ICICI Lombard Q2 Net Income Rises To Rs 446 Crore, Mphasis Q2 Net Up 14 Per Cent, More

Stocks To Watch For Today: Wipro, RIL, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, More

Stocks To Watch For Today: Wipro, RIL, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, More

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

PTI / ECB announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will begin on July 1.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement