Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Multibagger Stocks: These 5 Stocks Turned Rs 1 Lakh Investment Into Rs 1 Crore

In the last more than a year, the stock market has seen several ups and downs in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that froze the global economy for some time.

2021-12-15T15:15:54+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 3:15 pm

Identifying the right stock which delivers massive gains is not only a herculean task but also a matter of great luck for some investors.

Many equity analysts spend months, analyzing and evaluating the companies fundamentals, balance sheet, P/E ratios and many other key areas that could provide the outlook of the stock for the future.

In the last more than a year, the stock market has seen several ups and downs in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that froze the global economy for some time. Amid uncertainty in businesses, many healthcare and pharma companies saw their stock touching the sky, thus delivering massive gains to the investors.

Not only that but the Indian equities market has crossed the 60,000 mark and the Nifty move surpassed 18,000 on many occasions in these months. In view of this, numerous stocks witnessed all-time highs and some even crashed to all-time lows.

Here are the list of stocks that have turned Rs 1 lakh investment into over Rs 1 crore in the last more than a decade, according to the Equitymaster report published by Dala Street Investment Journal.

1. Avanti Feeds

In April 2010, Avanti Feeds’ share price was at Rs 1.73, and at present, the stock is trading at Rs 543.60. In the last 11 years, the company has delivered returns of  over 34,000 per cent.

2. PI Industries

A leading market player in the agrochemicals segment, the company’s shares have given a return of more than 10,000 per cent in the last 11 years. In April 2010, the company’s share was trading at Rs 31, and as of December 15, the shares have touched Rs 3,060.

3. Bajaj Finance

The company deals and lending and has numerous portfolios under its ambit. Its share was trading at Rs 33.67 in Aoril 2010, and now it has reached Rs 6,875.10 as on 15 December. This translates to a growth of more than 20,000 per cent in the mentioned period.

4. Astral Poly Technik

The firm is in the business of plastics manufacturing and its shares were trading at Rs 11.97 in April 2010. However, the stocked has shot up in more than a decade, and as of December 15, it is trading at Rs 2,261.20. This implies a jump of more than 16,000 per cent in the stated period.

5. Atul Ltd

This Gujarat-based chemical firm has zoomed over 10,000 per cent in the last 11 years. In April 2010, the stock was trading at Rs 88.85, and as on December 15, it is trading at Rs Rs 8,659.

