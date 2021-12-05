Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Mukesh Ambani Backs Bills On Data Privacy, Cryptocurrency

Mukesh Ambani, who has been a votary of Indians owning and controlling their own data, said nations have the right to build and protect strategic digital infrastructure.

Mukesh Ambani Backs Bills On Data Privacy, Cryptocurrency

Trending

Mukesh Ambani Backs Bills On Data Privacy, Cryptocurrency
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T09:13:01+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 9:13 am

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday backed the proposed data privacy and cryptocurrency bills, saying India is putting in place the most forward-looking policies and regulations.

Ambani, who has been a votary of Indians owning and controlling their own data and the nation drafting strict rules around how digital information is stored and shared, said nations have the right to build and protect strategic digital infrastructure.

Stating that data is the ‘new oil’, he said every citizen’s right to privacy has to be safeguarded.

“India is putting in place the most forward-looking policies and regulations,” he said at the Infinity Forum, hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The country, he said, already has a great framework of digital identity – through Aadhaar, digital bank accounts and digital payments.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

“We are on the verge of introducing data privacy bill, and the cryptocurrency bill. I think we are on the right track,” he said.

The comments came as the government looks to bring a new bill in Parliament to treat cryptocurrencies as a financial asset while safeguarding small investors. The legislation may stipulate a minimum amount for investments in digital currencies while banning their use as legal tender.

The legislative agenda for the current winter session of Parliament that started on November 29 lists bringing of a bill that seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies except “certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.” While the government is considering taxing gains from cryptocurrency, the Reserve Bank of India wants a complete ban on digital currencies as it feels this could affect the nation’s macroeconomic and financial stability.

“Data and digital infrastructure is strategically important for India and every other nation in the world. Every country has the right to build and protect this strategic digital infrastructure,” he said adding a uniform global standard was needed so that cross-border transactions, collaborations and partnerships are not hampered.

Stating that every citizen’s right to privacy has to be safeguarded, he said the right policies and the right regulatory framework have to balance this with the nation’s need to guard data and digital infrastructure.

Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, said that he was a big believer in blockchain technology.

“I believe in blockchain technology and this is different from cryptocurrency,” he said, adding, “Blockchain is very important for a trust-based, equitable society.” While the bill for regulating cryptocurrency is in the works, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is among those who feel that the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies could exist on its own, even without the currency.

“Using blockchain, we can deliver unprecedented security, trust, automation and efficiency to almost any type of transaction,” Ambani said. “It can be used to modernize our supply chains that form the lifeblood of our economies.” India is now well on its way to transforming itself into a leading Digital Society, having put the digital infrastructure, and the regulatory framework in place.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Mukesh Ambani Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 Cryptocurrency Data Protection Bill Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Add Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation Last Week

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Add Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation Last Week

SEBI To Stipulate Disclosures For Mutual Fund Schemes With ESG Theme: Ajay Tyagi

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Importance Given To Infra-Spending Would Continue In Next Budget

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Undertakes Restructuring Of Senior Leadership

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Planning To Travel? Five Things You Must Do

Omicron In India: Planning To Travel? Five Things You Must Do

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / As the threat due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rises in India, public health experts advise travellers to follow five steps to avoid contracting Covid-19.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live: India In Driver's Seat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live: India In Driver's Seat

Koushik Paul / New Zealand's Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets of the Indian first innings but the Kiwis are in big trouble in the Mumbai Test. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of IND vs NZ.

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

Sathya Saran / To breathe real stage dust was a pleasant feeling, after a year and more of watching stuff on the small screen or phone.

Advertisement