Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Mcap Of 8 Of Top 10 Firms Spurts By Over Rs 2.50 Lakh Crore

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,490.83 points or 2.55 per cent.

Mcap Of 8 Of Top 10 Firms Spurts By Over Rs 2.50 Lakh Crore

Trending

Mcap Of 8 Of Top 10 Firms Spurts By Over Rs 2.50 Lakh Crore
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T14:57:12+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 2:57 pm

Eight of the top-ten most valued companies together added a whopping Rs 2,50,005.88 crore in market valuation last week amid a rally in the equity market, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the lead gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,490.83 points or 2.55 per cent.

Among the top ten, Infosys and Wipro emerged as the laggards.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) zoomed by Rs 46,380.16 crore to reach Rs 16,47,762.23 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 43,648.81 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,25,928.82 crore.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped by Rs 41,273.78 crore to Rs 4,62,395.52 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 39,129.34 crore to Rs 8,59,293.61 crore.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of ICICI Bank gained Rs 36,887.38 crore to Rs 5,50,860.60 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 27,532.42 crore to Rs 4,38,466.16 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added Rs 13,333.93 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,67,778.73 crore and the market capitalisation of HDFC jumped Rs 1,820.06 crore to Rs 4,70,300.72 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Infosys tumbled by Rs 32,172.98 crore to Rs 7,62,541.62 crore and that of Wipro dipped by Rs 2,192.52 crore to Rs 3,89,828.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-1O firms, RIL remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

Tags

Press Trust of India Sensex market valuation Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Deposit In Jan Dhan Accounts Cross Rs 1.5 Crore

Deposit In Jan Dhan Accounts Cross Rs 1.5 Crore

Urjit Patel Appointed As Vice President Of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Adani Group Sets Up Subsidiary For New Energy Business

Amazon Approaches NCLAT, Challenges CCI's Suspension Of 2019 Future Deal: Report

Samunnati's GTV Crosses Rs 10,000 Crore Mark

AMO Electric To Raise US$ 100 Million Next Fiscal Year

FPI Invest Rs 3,202 Crore In Indian Equities, Turn Net Buyers In January

FMCG Companies Witness Pantry Loading By Customers Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from Business

Audi Sales In India To Double In 2022

Audi Sales In India To Double In 2022

As Spending Bill Stalls, Biden Climate Goals Remain Elusive

As Spending Bill Stalls, Biden Climate Goals Remain Elusive

Building On Net Zero Pledges With Interim Targets

Building On Net Zero Pledges With Interim Targets

DISCOMS' Outstanding Dues Surge 4.4% To Rs 1,21,030 Crore In January

DISCOMS' Outstanding Dues Surge 4.4% To Rs 1,21,030 Crore In January

Read More from Outlook

Explainer: Taiwan, China's Achilles' Heel?

Explainer: Taiwan, China's Achilles' Heel?

Seema Guha / The pattern of flying bombers to intimidate Taiwan has continued through the year. Will China invade Taiwan in 2022?

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement