Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Markets Rally: Investors Richer By Over Rs 8.58 Lakh Crore In 3 Days

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 57,315.28 on Thursday. During the day, it gained 559.96 points to 57,490.52.

Markets Rally: Investors Richer By Over Rs 8.58 Lakh Crore In 3 Days

Trending

Markets Rally: Investors Richer By Over Rs 8.58 Lakh Crore In 3 Days
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T19:14:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 7:14 pm

Investors' wealth has soared by Rs 8,58,979.67 crore in three days of the market rally, with domestic bourses climbing in tandem with global equities amid abating concerns over the economic impact of the Omicron variant.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 57,315.28 on Thursday. During the day, it gained 559.96 points to 57,490.52.

In three days, the index has gained 1,493.27 points.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has rallied by Rs 8,58,979.67 crore to stand at Rs 2,61,16,560.72 crore.

In the pharma space, drug retailer MedPlus made a strong debut on the bourses. It got listed at a 31 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 796 on the NSE. The stock was listed at Rs 1,040, above what the market had expected. The stock closed 41 per cent higher over the issue price on the BSE, a report published in Busines Standard said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Lastly, in the primary market, the initial public offering of CMS Info Systems picked up pace on the final day and was fully subscribed at 1.95 times. The retail portion was subscribed 2.1 times, while non-institutional investor and qualified buyer portions were subscribed 1.45 and 1.98 times, respectively.

"Domestic bourses continued to trade firm mirroring an upbeat mood in the global markets led by gains in realty, financials and IT stocks, while broader markets strengthened," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

PowerGrid was the biggest gainer among the Sensex constituents on Thursday, gaining 3.40 per cent, followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC.

"Markets inched further higher and ended in the green for the third successive session, tracking firm global markets. After the initial uptick, the benchmark remained range bound till the end, however movement across sectors kept the participants busy," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 1.01 per cent.

Tags

PTI Multibagger stocks Buzzing Stocks Investors Sensex Nifty Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Crypto Bill in India Unlikely To Come Before May 2022; Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Fall

Crypto Bill in India Unlikely To Come Before May 2022; Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Fall

Yearender 2021: What Led to Bitcoin Price Fluctuation In 2021

CMS Info Systems IPO Subscribed 1.95 Times On Day 3. Check What Analysts Say

Paytm Was 2021’s Biggest IPO, Sigachi Industries Saw Maximum Gain On Market Debut

Reserve Bank Of India Slaps Monetary Fine On Mobikwik Systems, Spice Money

TVS Motor Launches Apache RTR 165 RP At Rs 1.45 Lakh, First Under RP Series

Paytm Mall Is No Longer In Unicorn List, Now Values Less Than $1 Billion: Report

All You Need To Know About New Charges On ATM Transactions Effective From January 1

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Business

PowerGrid, IOC, ONGC, ITC Share Surge As Sensex Ends 384.74 Points Higher

PowerGrid, IOC, ONGC, ITC Share Surge As Sensex Ends 384.74 Points Higher

IPO Fundraising 2021: 63 Companies Mop Up Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore From Markets So Far

IPO Fundraising 2021: 63 Companies Mop Up Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore From Markets So Far

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Only Put That Much Money In Cryptos Which You Can Afford To Lose: Nilesh Shah On Cryptocurrency

Only Put That Much Money In Cryptos Which You Can Afford To Lose: Nilesh Shah On Cryptocurrency

Read More from Outlook

UN Experts Ask India Again To Release Kashmir's Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez

UN Experts Ask India Again To Release Kashmir's Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez

Naseer Ganai / The United Nations experts have sought the release of Kashmir's human rights activist Khurram Parvez and asked the government to ensure his rights to liberty and security.

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement