Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4 Per Cent: RBI Gov

It was widely expected that the RBI would maintain status quo with benchmark interest rates in the backdrop of concerns raised by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4 Per Cent: RBI Gov

Trending

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4 Per Cent: RBI Gov
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T10:45:37+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 10:45 am

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is reading out the apex regulator's monetary policy statement. It is expected that the central bank might maintain the status quo on the benchmark interest rate owing to concerns triggered by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Highlights from the address:  

1. Repo Rate Unchanged at 4 Per Cent: RBI Gov

2. MSF and Bank rate unchanged at 4.25 per cent: RBI Gov

3. Reverse Repo Rate Unchanged at 3.35 per cent: RBI Gov

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

4. Recovery interrupted by the second wave gaining traction, but not sustainable as yet: RBI Gov

5. The projection for Real GDP Growth retained 9.5 per cent retained for FY 2021-22: RBI Gov

6. Cost pressures continue to impinge on core inflation: RBI Gov

 7.  Inflation projection retained for FY22 at 5.3%, 5.1% for Q3, 5.7% for Q4, and 5% for Q1 FY23: RBI Gov

8. Proposed launch of  UPI based payment products for feature phone users: RBI Gov

9. Banks will not be required to take RBI nod to infuse capital in their branches and arms overseas: RBI Gov

10. 14-day VRRR auction as main liquidity management operation to be re-established: RBI Gov

11. Indian Economy relatively well-positioned on a recovery path but not immune to global implications bought by the Omicron variant: RBI Gov

Tags

Outlook Business Team Shaktikanta Das Reserve bank Of India Monetary Policy Committee Interest Rate Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

Ethereum Price Rises Over 10%, Upcoming Indian Crypto Bill May Send Violators To Jail

RBI Rate Change: Consumers Caught Between Inflation and High Rates

Reliance Industries Ink $2 Billion JV With Abu Dhabi Chemicals

RBI Tanks Up On Gold, Decline In Major Currencies Continues

Madras HC Stays Winding Up Order, Asks To Pay $5 Million In 2 Weeks: SpiceJet

RateGain IPO Subscribed 34% On Day 1. Should You Buy? Know Brokerage Houses View

WhatsApp's New Feature Lets Messages Disappear In 24 Hours Or 90 Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Madras HC Permits Liquidator To Take Over Spicejet's Assets Over Unpaid Dues

Madras HC Permits Liquidator To Take Over Spicejet's Assets Over Unpaid Dues

MedPlus Health IPO To Open On Dec 13, Price Band Set At Rs 780-796 Per Share

MedPlus Health IPO To Open On Dec 13, Price Band Set At Rs 780-796 Per Share

RateGain Travel IPO Opens Today. Price Fixed At Rs 405-425/Share. Should You Buy?

RateGain Travel IPO Opens Today. Price Fixed At Rs 405-425/Share. Should You Buy?

Tanla Platforms Share Hit 5% Upper Circuit Today. Know The Key Reason

Tanla Platforms Share Hit 5% Upper Circuit Today. Know The Key Reason

Read More from Outlook

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

Ashes, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE: Cummins Gets Fifer; ENG 147 All Out

Ashes, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE: Cummins Gets Fifer; ENG 147 All Out

Jayanta Oinam / England have not won a Test match in Brisbane since 1986-87. Can Australia protect that record this time in the Ashes? Follow live.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Advertisement