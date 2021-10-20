Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Jubilant Foodworks Posts 58 Per Cent Increase In Net Profit In Q2 Earnings Driven By Strong Delivery

The company in its filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange enumerated that the Covid-19 situation in the country affected the normal dine-in operations of its restaurants, which resulted in lower sales. It added that the company has taken several measures to protect profit margins.

Jubilant Foodworks Posts 58 Per Cent Increase In Net Profit In Q2 Earnings Driven By Strong Delivery

Trending

Jubilant Foodworks Posts 58 Per Cent Increase In Net Profit In Q2 Earnings Driven By Strong Delivery
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T15:03:51+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 3:03 pm

Jubilant FoodWorks has recorded about 58 per cent jump in profits on the back of strong delivery and takeaway channels furthered by operational adjustments.

The Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts' parent company reported earnings per share of Rs 9.11 in the second quarter compared to the Rs 5.83 reported in the year-ago period. 

Revenue rose by about 36.6 per cent to reach Rs 1100.7 crore, compared to the year-ago quarter.

The restaurant chain said the system sales grew 11.6 per cent in Q2 compared to the year-ago period. It added there was a continued thrust in delivery and takeaway channels which grew 36.8 per cent and 72.2 per cent in the quarter ending September 30. Also,  more than 7.2 million app downloads were recorded in the quarter.

The company in its filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange enumerated that the Covid-19 situation in the country affected the normal dine-in operations of its restaurants, which resulted in lower sales. It added that the company has taken several measures to protect profit margins. 

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

“We are pleased with our strong performance in Q2 FY22. Notwithstanding the operating challenges and inflationary headwinds, we delivered a robust topline growth, strong EBITDA margins and record new store openings. We are excited about the future and believe that we have the right strategy to lead growth in the exciting period that lies ahead," said CEO and Wholetime Director, Jubilant Foodworks, Pratik Pota. 

Additionally, the company informed that owing to the pandemic situation it has negotiated several rent concessions. 

The Dunkin Donuts' parent company further informed that it had paid the first tranche for its 25.02 per cent acquisition of stake in dietary and nutritional supplement maker Wellversed Health. The all cash-deal announced on September 23 was worth Rs 10 crores and was to take place in two tranches of Rs 6.5 crore and Rs 3.5 crore respectively. 

It said the second tranche would disburse the second tranches nine months after. 

The company stated that its total expenses during the quarter increased by about 28.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis to reach Rs 956.5 crore. 

Additionally, the company announced that it incurred an expenditure of about Rs 1.25 crore to support its employees and associates during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Dunkin Donuts Jubilant FoodWorks Quarterly Results Earning/Loss Per Share Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Rupee Climbs 47 Paise To Close At Nearly Two-Week High Of 74.88 Against Dollar

Rupee Climbs 47 Paise To Close At Nearly Two-Week High Of 74.88 Against Dollar

Covers That Can Protect Your Assets Against Flood Damage

Jio Added Maximum Subscribers In August, Vodafone-Idea Lost About 8.33 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI Data

CarDekho Appoints Mayank Gupta As New CFO Ahead Of IPO

Blockchain Ecosystem Winners Network Launches Rewards Platform For Internet Users

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again After Two Days Of Breather

Your FD Real Returns May Have Turned Negative After RBI Slashes Inflation Projection By 40 Percentage Points

Trifecta Capital Invests Rs 400 Crore In 4 Indian Tech Firms

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

Bank Gross NPAs To Rise To 8-9 Per Cent, Stressed Assets To Touch 10-11 Per Cent: CRISIL

Bank Gross NPAs To Rise To 8-9 Per Cent, Stressed Assets To Touch 10-11 Per Cent: CRISIL

EV Energy Firm Sùn Mobility Nets $50 Million In Funding From Vitol

EV Energy Firm Sùn Mobility Nets $50 Million In Funding From Vitol

Facebook Plans To Rebrand Itself With A New Name: Report

Facebook Plans To Rebrand Itself With A New Name: Report

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | 11 Trekkers Go Missing

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | 11 Trekkers Go Missing

Outlook Web Desk / At least 46 people have died in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand so far. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state today.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: South Africa Bowl First Against Pakistan

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: South Africa Bowl First Against Pakistan

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement