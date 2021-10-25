Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

JioPhone Next Would Run On 'PragatiOS', Powered By Qualcomm Chip

The telecom operator did not inform when the phone would be launched. It had stated in its press release, last week, that the phone would be made available "in time for the Diwali season".

JioPhone Next Would Run On 'PragatiOS', Powered By Qualcomm Chip

Trending

JioPhone Next Would Run On 'PragatiOS', Powered By Qualcomm Chip
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T16:02:53+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 4:02 pm

Telecom operator RelianceJio unveiled the upcoming made in India smartphone JioPhone Next in a video premiered on Monday. The smartphone is being manufactured in collaboration with Google.

The video titled 'Making of JioPhone Next' stated that the phone was put together at Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh and Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The idea behind manufacturing the smartphone was to enable equal opportunity and equal access to the digital world to every India at affordable prices.

Technical Specifications 

The introductory video stated that the phone would be powered by an optimised various of Android, which will be called PragritiOS. The operating system would be powered by Android. Further, the processing chip of the smartphone has been engineered by the North American chip maker, Qualcomm. 

Translator and readback enabled 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The smartphone would have a built-in translate feature. It would allow the user to speak in one language whilst the phone would translate it into another language as per the requirement. 

Further, the phone would be enabled with a built-in read-aloud function. The smartphone would be able to read back the content from any app open on the screen. 

The video further informed that JioPhone Next users would be able to avail all content available across Jio libraries. 

Date of launch not revealed 

The video however did not inform when the smartphone would be made available. In its quarterly results revealed last week, the telecom operator had stated that the smartphone would be "available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season".

The smartphone was originally scheduled to launch on September 10.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reliance Jio Jio Phone Next Qualcomm Google Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Govt Signs Share Purchase Agreement With Tata Sons For Air India Disinvestment

Govt Signs Share Purchase Agreement With Tata Sons For Air India Disinvestment

Rupee Falls 18 Paise To Close At 75.08 Against Dollar

Gainers & Losers Stocks: From ICICI Bank To Lemon Tree Hotels. Check The Details

Porter Raises Rs 750 Crore In Series E Funding From Tiger Global, Vitruvian Partners

After Becoming 11th Biggest Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu Plunges 15 Per Cent. Here Is The Reason

Nykaa IPO: Price Band Kept At Rs 1,085-1,125; Check Subscription Dates And More

ICICI Bank Shares Zoom After Q2 Results. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Earnings Impact: Reliance Industries Shares Jump Nearly 3 Per Cent, ICICI Bank Shares Zoom Over 14 Per Cent

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from Business

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today. Should You Buy?

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today. Should You Buy?

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Induslnd Bank, More

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Induslnd Bank, More

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C Funding Round Led By Kora Capital

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C Funding Round Led By Kora Capital

This Is How You Can Use Financial Planning Calculator To Manage Your Budget

This Is How You Can Use Financial Planning Calculator To Manage Your Budget

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Outlook Web Desk / In his affidavit submitted to the court, Sameer Wankhede refuted the allegations levelled against him, and claimed he was under a 'lurking threat of arrest'.

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Soumitra Bose / The Board of Control for Cricket in India will today name the owners of two new Indian Premier League teams to play from 2022.

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Priyam Shukla / Hardly 250 people belonging to 60 to 70 families remain in Karbong tribe. Their population is getting reduced fast due to intertribal marriage, poverty and lack of proper education.

Advertisement