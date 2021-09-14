Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Airlines all over the world have suffered heavy losses due to restrictions on travel to contain the Covid-pandemic, pushing them to resort to cost-cutting measures and operating with a leaner workforce.

Trending

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T14:55:54+05:30
Neeraj Thakur

Neeraj Thakur

More stories from Neeraj Thakur
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 2:55 pm

Two years after getting grounded due to a lack of funds, Jet Airways, India’s oldest private sector airline, will resume operations in the first quarter of 2022. But is it a good time to take off for the airline under the new leadership led by London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan?

Airlines all over the world have suffered heavy losses due to restrictions on travel to contain the Covid-pandemic, pushing them to resort to cost-cutting measures and operating with a leaner workforce. A report by aviation consultancy and research firm, Centre for Asia-Pacific Aviation (CAPA) projects a loss of $3.9 billion for Indian airlines in FY22. 

Rating agency ICRA expects overall cash loss for the sector at around Rs 3,500 crore in FY2021, impacted by a 66% year-on-year slip in passenger traffic amid Covid-induced travel restrictions. Mark Martin, founder and CEO of Martin Consultancy, an aviation consultancy and safety firm is of the view that the private airline will find it difficult to resume its operations in the first quarter of 2022. “The company will have to hire new pilots, train the staff and work on several other operational glitches before flying. It is not easy to make a comeback so fast with a new fleet of staffers.”

Apart from low traffic and the fear of deadly Covid waves, another challenge for Jet Airways would be managing the cost of fuel. 

Related Stories

Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

In a statement, Murari Lal Jain said that Jet Airways, after resuming domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022, will also target short-haul international operations by Q3-Q4 of 2022. “We plan to have 50 plus aircraft in three years and over 100 aircraft in five years. This also fits perfectly well with the short-and long-term business plans of the consortium. The aircraft are being selected based on a competitive long-term leasing solution,” said Murari Lal Jalan. The consortium has already hired around 150 employees and is in discussion with aircraft lessors. 

Apart from the challenge of putting in place a fresh fleet of aircraft and employees, the company will also have to deal with high fuel prices, which have already gone up by 32% since the beginning of this year. ATF prices have risen from around Rs 50,000 per Kl in January to Rs 66,527 per Kl on September 1, 2021. As the global economy picks up in the coming months- an important factor that will decide the number of people who will travel by air- the price of ATF is bound to go up. ATF accounts for 35-50 per cent of the cost of running an airline in India.

Aviation expert, Amrit Pandurangi, points out the problem of getting slots for Jet Airways, apart from managing the fuel cost and putting a new fleet in order. “The government has overhauled its slot allocation policy and nobody gets favourable treatment now. The slots that Jet Airways had earlier have been allocated to other airlines and Jet will have to find a way to get back those slots.”

Airport slots are specific points in time allotted for an airline to land or take off its aircraft at an airport. Apart from this, according to Pandurangi, the new management of Jet Airways will also have to work on its brand positioning as, despite the private airline being popular among travellers, there’s no brand loyalty among customers in a post-covid world. “ It’s not a business where you can come and make money. The management will have to be prepared for the long haul before they think of hitting profitability. As everyone knows, aviation is a glamorous sector, but most businesses have been unsuccessful in it.”

The new management has proposed to invest Rs 600 crore in the first two years of taking over Jet Airways to repay creditors and acquire an 89.79% stake in the carrier.

Tags

Neeraj Thakur New Delhi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Banks Urge Government To Go Easy On Debt-Ridden Vodafone Idea

Banks Urge Government To Go Easy On Debt-Ridden Vodafone Idea

Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Exits Company

M2P Fintech Invests USD 4 Million In LivQuik Technology

India’s August WPI Inflation Rises to 11.39%: Govt Data

Indian UPI and Singaporean Equivalent PayNow To Be Linked

Ami Organics Makes A Strong Debut, Share List At 49% Premium

Walmart Denies Partnering With Litecoin, Called Press Release Fake

Ahead Of IPO, Sansera Engineering Raises Rs 382 Crore From Anchor Investors

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Business

Infosys Completes Buyback Of 5.58 Crore Shares Worth Rs 9,200 Crore

Infosys Completes Buyback Of 5.58 Crore Shares Worth Rs 9,200 Crore

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Business News Roundup: 13th September, 2021

Business News Roundup: 13th September, 2021

Credible steps necessary for return to fiscal rectitude: Finance Commission Chairman

Credible steps necessary for return to fiscal rectitude: Finance Commission Chairman

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

Outlook Web Desk / Before 2017, UP governance was in the hands of 'goondas' and 'mafias', but today such elements are behind bars, PM said. Naming the university after the Jat Figure is met with controversy.

SAD Becomes First Party To Announce Candidate List For Punjab Polls 2022

SAD Becomes First Party To Announce Candidate List For Punjab Polls 2022

Harish Manav / Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran Prakash Singh Badal has been missing in the first list of the party’s 64 candidates for 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Kamalika Ghosh / Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/