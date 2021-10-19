Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IRCTC Marks Rs 1 Trillion Market Cap, Shares Jump 4 Per Cent. Check What Analysts Are Saying

IRCTC’s stock has surged more than 300 per cent so far this year, and today it jumped 4 per cent intraday.

IRCTC Marks Rs 1 Trillion Market Cap, Shares Jump 4 Per Cent. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Trending

IRCTC Marks Rs 1 Trillion Market Cap, Shares Jump 4 Per Cent. Check What Analysts Are Saying
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T12:56:18+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 12:56 pm

With hitting the market capitalization (m-cap) of Rs 1 trillion, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has become the ninth public sector entity to join the privileged club, reported Mint.

IRCTC’s stock has surged more than 300 per cent so far this year, and today it jumped 4 per cent intraday.

According to Moneycontrol, the stock was trading at Rs 6,159.55, up Rs 282.25, or 4.80 percent at 10.26 am. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 6,375.45

Related Stories

Crisis In The Middle

Here what analysts are saying:

Gaurav Sharma, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Markets

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The stock is still very well placed on charts and short-term traders should utilise dips to take fresh long positions keeping a stop loss below Rs 4,000.

Akhil Rathi, vice president, advisory, at Marwadi Financial Services

IRCTC as a company is a pure monopoly business and the recent surge in stock prices is giving great reward to shareholders on the back of unlocking the economy and upcoming festival season which will boost the company’s revenue.

Internet ticketing saw a jump in Q1 due to the low base last year; we expect this segment will grow substantially higher in the second quarter at about 50% compared with Q1. Also, the number of trains will increase which will increase the revenue for Rail Neer and Catering services.

Ashish Chaturmohta, Director Research, Sanctum Wealth 

The rail Neer is a volume game as manufacturing capacity increases coupled with margin expansion as operating leverage plays out. The catering segment will see the benefit of volumes through higher Train Side Vending, e-Catering, Food Plazas, Fast Food Units and Jan Ahaars and benefit of pricing as revised prices (in Circular of 2019) are implemented post-covid.

Tags

Outlook Business Team IRCTC IRCTC Shares Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

IPO Update: Policybazaar's Parent Firm PB Fintech Gets Sebi's Approval For Raising Over Rs 6,017 Crore

IPO Update: Policybazaar's Parent Firm PB Fintech Gets Sebi's Approval For Raising Over Rs 6,017 Crore

HUL Reports 10.69 Per Cent Rise In Consolidated Net Profit In Q2

Moody's Upgrades Indian Banking System Outlook To ‘Stable’, Economic Recovery To Drive Credit Growth

Zomato Apologises To Customer Who Was Denied Refund For Not Knowing Hindi, Fires Staff

Funding Alert: Agritech Startup Onato Bags $2.2 Million From Vertex Ventures, Omnivore, Others

Buzzing Stocks: Tata Coffee Jumps Nearly 9 Per Cent, IEX Touches 20 Per Cent

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Sensex Touches Nearly 400 Points To Soar past 62,000-Mark, Nifty Opens At Fresh Record

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Business

Alok Industries Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs 84.11 Crore In Q2 Earnings

Alok Industries Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs 84.11 Crore In Q2 Earnings

Tata AIG Announces Launch Of RPAS Insurance And Distribution Collaboration With TropoGo

Tata AIG Announces Launch Of RPAS Insurance And Distribution Collaboration With TropoGo

Tata Motors Launches ‘Punch’: Check What Buyers Need To Know

Tata Motors Launches ‘Punch’: Check What Buyers Need To Know

Time Is Right For India To Embark On New Trajectory Of Sustainable Growth: RBI Article

Time Is Right For India To Embark On New Trajectory Of Sustainable Growth: RBI Article

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

Outlook Web Desk / 'The annual training exercise that the PLA carries out there has seen some increase in the level of activities in the depth areas,' Lt Gen Manoj Pande said.

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

PTI / Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to get a game vs Australia before India open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Outlook Web Desk / The allegations were made by Richard Levin, the court appointed trustee of three US corporations, indirectly owned by Nirav Modi previously.

Advertisement