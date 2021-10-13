Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Invesco Had Approached Punit Goenka With Proposed Merger With ‘Certain Firms’, Says ZEEL

In the continuing battle between the promoter family and Invesco, ZEEL said its Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka has informed its board about a proposal made by Invesco about the merger.

Invesco Had Approached Punit Goenka With Proposed Merger With ‘Certain Firms’, Says ZEEL

Trending

Invesco Had Approached Punit Goenka With Proposed Merger With ‘Certain Firms’, Says ZEEL
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T11:44:42+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 11:44 am

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said Invesco, its single largest shareholder, had itself come with a proposal in February this year for a merger of the company with certain entities owned by a large Indian group (Strategic Group) with inflated valuation "by at least Rs 10,000 crore".

In the continuing battle between the promoter family and Invesco, ZEEL said its Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka has informed its board about a proposal made by Invesco about the merger, under which Strategic Group would hold majority stake but he was offered to be appointed as MD and CEO of the merged entity besides offering 4 per cent stake.

In a regulatory filing, ZEEL alleged that Invesco's stance in their open letter that they "will firmly oppose any strategic deal structure that unfairly rewards select shareholders, such as the promoter family, at the expense of ordinary shareholders" runs contrary to the very deal Invesco was proposing itself a few months ago.

Related Stories

Who Will Break The EV Jinx? Carmakers Or The Buyers

"Accordingly, public securities markets have been misinformed by Invesco," it said.

Comments from Invesco could not be immediately obtained.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Without naming the group, Zee Entertainment said a deal was presented by representatives of Invesco, to Goenka in February 2021, involving the merger of the company and certain entities owned by a large Indian group (Strategic Group).

"As per the deal presented to Goenka, upon completion of the aforesaid merger, the Strategic Group would have held a majority stake in the merged entity (the Merged Entity) and Punit Goenka would have been appointed as the MD and CEO of the merged entity,” said ZEEL.

Moreover, the promoter group Subhash Chandra family was offered 3.99 per cent shareholding of the merged entity, with no dilution in the existing stake.

In addition to that, Goenka was further offered employee stock options (ESOPs) with no vesting conditions), representing approximately 4 per cent of the shareholding of the Merged Entity.

"Accordingly, the existing promoter group of the company along with Goenka would have held up to 7-8 per cent in the merged entity," said ZEEL.

While sharing the details of Invesco’s proposal, the board said the deal was first presented to Goenka over a call scheduled on February 23, 2021, Aroon Balani and Bhavtosh Vajpayee.

As per the terms and conditions, on completion of the merger, the strategic group would hold a majority stake of the merged entity.

"The shares of the company were valued at Rs 220 per share, with a total valuation of the public shareholding of the company as Rs 21,129 crore; the value of entities owned by the strategic group was considered at Rs 17,500 crore,” it said.

Moreover, "the Strategic Group would infuse approximately Rs 14,000 crore of cash into the merged entity, under which the shareholding of the Strategic Group in the merged entity would increase to approx 60 per cent.”

"I was to continue as the MD and CEO of the merged entity," said Goenka in the note to the board of ZEEL.

According to Goenka, he expressed surprise at the deal being communicated to him by a public shareholder of the company, without any prior involvement of the management or the board of the company.

According to ZEEL, this is contrary to the claims made by Invesco, which had on Monday in an open letter opposed the scheme of merger of the company with Sony Picture Network and had said that allotment of additional 2 per cent equity of the merged entity to the founding family via a non-compete that seems entirely unjustified.

The board of ZEEL in its meeting held on Tuesday has again demonstrated their continued faith in Goenka's leadership and the board's handling of the various governance related matters.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Rallies Over 300 Points In Opening Trade, Nifty Touched 18,100 Level

Sensex Rallies Over 300 Points In Opening Trade, Nifty Touched 18,100 Level

Indian Economy To Grow At 9.5 Per Cent This Year And 8.5 Per Cent In 2022, Will Retain Fastest Growing Tag: IMF

Reliance New Energy, Denmark’s Stiesdal Inks agreement For HydroGen Electrolyzers Manufacturing

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet Her US Counterpart Yellen For EFP

RBI Gives SFB License To BharatPe-Centrum Consortium

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

Retail Inflation Eases To 4.35 Per Cent In September 2021

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Business

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Twitter's New Feature Allows Users To Remove Followers Without Blocking Them

Twitter's New Feature Allows Users To Remove Followers Without Blocking Them

M2P Fintech Raises $35 Million In Series C Round Led By Tiger Global

M2P Fintech Raises $35 Million In Series C Round Led By Tiger Global

Edtech Startup Creative Galileo Bags $2.5 Million In Seed Funding From Kalaari Capital, Others

Edtech Startup Creative Galileo Bags $2.5 Million In Seed Funding From Kalaari Capital, Others

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Vikas Pathak / For the moment, the Lakhimpur Kheri crisis appears to have been defused. However, this may not mean much relief for the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi By-poll: A Contest Between ‘Real’ And ‘Reel’ Kargil War Heroes

Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi By-poll: A Contest Between ‘Real’ And ‘Reel’ Kargil War Heroes

Ashwani Sharma / Bollywood actor turned politician Raj Babbar will campaign against Kargil war veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur in the Himachal Pradesh by-polls.

IPL 2021: ‘Clarity Of Mind’ Key Vs KKR, Feels Mohammad Kaif

IPL 2021: ‘Clarity Of Mind’ Key Vs KKR, Feels Mohammad Kaif

PTI / DC are coming into this match after a defeat against CSK in Qualifier 1 while KKR brushed aside RCB in the Eliminator.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement