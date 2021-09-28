IndiGo Announces One-Way Codeshare Agreement With American Airlines

Low-cost carrier IndiGo announced a one-way codeshare agreement with American Airlines on Tuesday. The agreement would put American Airline's code on 29 of IndiGo's domestic routes in India, implying that American Airlines would be able to sell tickets of flights operated by the LCC carrier on its platform.

The agreement requires approval from both the United States and Indian Government. It is expected to be enforced in October. American Airlines would be inaugurating services between New York and Delhi on October 31, and Seattle and Bengaluru on January 4, 2022. The codeshare agreement would provide American Airlines' passengers with a convenient option for travel within India after deboarding in either Delhi or Bengaluru.

IndiGo already has a two-way codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines and one-way agreement with Qatar Airways.

The release added that members of the American Airlines' loyalty program would earn miles when travelling on codeshare flights operated by IndiGo. Further, customers travelling in American's Business cabin would also have access to IndiGo partner lounges in their originating city.