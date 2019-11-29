Poshan
﻿
India's GDP Growth Slips To 4.5% In July-September, Lowest In 6 Years

The RBI had lowered the GDP growth projection for 2019-20 to 6.1 per cent from earlier forecast of 6.9 per cent.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 November 2019
Representational Image
India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.

The previous low was recorded at 4.3 per cent in the January-March period of 2012-13. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was registered at 7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

During the six-month period (April-September 2019), the Indian economy grew 4.8 per cent as against 7.5 per cent in the same period a year ago.

India's economic growth dropped to more than six-year low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2019-20 due to a sharp deceleration in the manufacturing sector and sluggish agriculture output.

The Reserve Bank had lowered the GDP growth projection for 2019-20 to 6.1 per cent from earlier forecast of 6.9 per cent.

China's economic growth was 6 per cent in July-September 2019, which was the weakest expansion in over 27 years.

(With PTI Inputs)

