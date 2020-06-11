June 11, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Uncertain If Economic Recovery Will Happen In Second Half Or Next Year: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Uncertain If Economic Recovery Will Happen In Second Half Or Next Year: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said India's ability and willingness to repay debt is gold standard. He also said economic growth this year will depend on when recovery happens.

PTI 11 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Uncertain If Economic Recovery Will Happen In Second Half Or Next Year: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Uncertain If Economic Recovery Will Happen In Second Half Or Next Year: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
outlookindia.com
2020-06-11T18:21:29+0530

India's fundamentals demand a much better rating, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursday after Moody's downgraded the country's rating and S&P retained it at the lowest investment grade.

India's ability and willingness to repay debt is gold standard, he said making a case for ratings upgrade.

He took comfort in rating agencies acknowledging India's reforms, saying these are critical elements for higher growth next year.

On economic growth this year, he said it will depend on when recovery happens. It is uncertain if the recovery will happen in the second half of this year or next year, he said, adding the finance ministry was working on a large range of growth estimates for this year and a recovery in the second half or next year is also part of baseline expectation.

The finance ministry, he said, has evaluated pros and cons of options such as deficit monetisation. "We keep all options under consideration and will be evaluating them."

On privatisation policy, he said that banking will form part of the strategic sector and the government is working on to identify strategic and non-strategic sectors.

 

Next Story >>

Financial Brunt Of Covid-19: Fear Of Uncertain Future Grips Investors

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Credit Rating Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Indian Economy Development-Growth-GDP etc Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos