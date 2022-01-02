Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India Appeals Against WTO Dispute Panel Ruling On Sugar Export Subsidies At Appellate Body

The appeal was filed by India in the WTO's Appellate Body, which is the final authority on such trade disputes.

India Appeals Against WTO Dispute Panel Ruling On Sugar Export Subsidies At Appellate Body

Trending

India Appeals Against WTO Dispute Panel Ruling On Sugar Export Subsidies At Appellate Body
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T11:49:48+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 11:49 am

India has appealed against a ruling of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) trade dispute settlement panel which ruled that the country's domestic support measures for sugar and sugarcane are inconsistent with global trade norms, an official said.

The appeal was filed by India in the WTO's Appellate Body, which is the final authority on such trade disputes.

India has stated that the WTO's dispute panel ruling has made certain "erroneous" findings about domestic schemes to support sugarcane producers and exports and the findings of the panel are completely "unacceptable" to it.

The panel in its ruling on December 14, 2021 recommended India to withdraw its alleged prohibited subsidies under the Production Assistance, the Buffer Stock, and the Marketing and Transportation Schemes within 120 days from the adoption of this report.

Ruling in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala in their trade dispute against India over New Delhi's sugar subsidies, the WTO panel has stated that the support measures are inconsistent with WTO trade rules.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The official said that the dispute panel's findings are unreasonable and not supported by the WTO rules and also evaded key issues which it was obliged to determine.

"The panel's findings on alleged export subsidies undermine logic and rationale. India has appealed in the appellate body of the WTO against the panel's ruling," the official added.

In 2019, Brazil, Australia and Guatemala dragged India into the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism alleging that New Delhi's domestic support measures to producers of sugarcane and sugar and export subsidies are inconsistent with global trade rules including various provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Agriculture, Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, and the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs (GATT).

Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of sugar in the world. India is the world's second largest sugar producer after Brazil. In December 2020, the government had approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to sugar mills for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of sweetener during the ongoing marketing year 2020-21 as part of its efforts to help them clear outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers.

In the previous marketing year 2019-20 (October-September), the government had provided a lump sum export subsidy of Rs 10,448 per tonne. Mills exported 5.7 million tonnes of sugar against the mandatory quota of 6 million tonnes set for the 2019-20 season (October-September), according to official data.

These three countries, which are members of the WTO, had complained that India's support measures to sugarcane producers exceeds the de minimis level of 10 per cent of the total value of sugarcane production, which according to them was inconsistent with the Agreement on Agriculture.

They had also flagged India's alleged export subsidies, subsidies under the production assistance and buffer stock schemes, and the marketing and transportation scheme.

According to WTO rules, a WTO member or members can file a case in the Geneva-based multilateral body if they feel that a particular trade measure is against the norms of the WTO.

Bilateral consultation is the first step to resolve a dispute. If both the sides are not able to resolve the matter through consultation, either can approach for the establishment of a dispute settlement panel. The panel's ruling or report can be challenged at the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body.

Interestingly, the appellate body of the WTO is not functioning because of differences among member countries to appoint members in this body. Over 20 disputes are already pending with the appellate body. The US has been blocking the appointment of the members.

Even if the body, which is the final arbiter on such trade disputes, starts working from now, it would take over an year to take up India's appeal.

According to trade experts, if the appellate body also passes a ruling against India's support measures, New Delhi has to abide by that and make appropriate changes in the way it provides those measures.

Professor Biswajit Dhar of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said that the political class has to redesign those support measures if the appellate body passes a ruling against it.

But, he said, India should strongly fight in the WTO against the way subsidies are calculated in the WTO as they are wrong.

"While calculating subsidies, today's prices can not be compared to prices in 1986-88. This is wrong. A larger battle has to be fought on how much price support can India give in the WTO," Dhar said.

Tags

Press Trust of India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Government May Hike Agri Credit Target To About Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget

Market Value Of Nine Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore

Why Has Infrastructure Output Growth Hit A 9-Month Low?

Goods And Services Tax Collection Advance 13% To Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In December

DGGI Raids Half A Dozen Crypto Exchanges in India On GST Evasion: Report

Bitcoin Investors In Buying Spree As Prices Dip; SHIB Loses Despite Good News

How Digitalisation has Smoothened the Insurance Buying Process

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Business

8 In 10 Urban Indians Pin High Hopes on 2022, Say It Will Be Better Than 2021: Ipsos Survey

8 In 10 Urban Indians Pin High Hopes on 2022, Say It Will Be Better Than 2021: Ipsos Survey

MFs, Equities Ride The Digital Wave

MFs, Equities Ride The Digital Wave

5 Digital Services That Changed The Face Of Banking

5 Digital Services That Changed The Face Of Banking

Real Estate Reaps Benefits Of Digital Measures

Real Estate Reaps Benefits Of Digital Measures

Read More from Outlook

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Outlook Web Desk / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the media on the rising Covid-19 situation.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

Outlook Web Desk / The world enters 2022, a new year, with hope of normalcy. Let's have a look at how politics, sports, business and tech are going to look like in the upcoming year.

Advertisement