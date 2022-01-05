Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
I-T Refunds Worth Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Issued Till January 3

Income tax refunds of Rs 51,194 crore have been issued in 1.46 crore cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 99,213 crore have been issued in over 2.19 lakh cases.

2022-01-05T17:28:45+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 5:28 pm

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.50 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.

This includes 1.1 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 21,323.55 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,50,407 crore to more than 1.48 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to January 3,2022," the I-T department tweeted.

Of this, income tax refunds of Rs 51,194 crore have been issued in 1.46 crore cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 99,213 crore have been issued in over 2.19 lakh cases.

