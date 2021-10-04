Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Housing Sales Soar Over Two-Fold To 32,358 Units In 7 Cities In Q3: JLL Report

JLL India released its Residential Market Update – Q3 2021, which tracks housing sales data of seven cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Housing Sales Soar Over Two-Fold To 32,358 Units In 7 Cities In Q3: JLL Report

Housing Sales Soar Over Two-Fold To 32,358 Units In 7 Cities In Q3: JLL Report
2021-10-04T11:22:52+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 11:22 am

Housing sales jumped over two-fold at 32,358 units during the July-September period across seven major cities as demand bounced back with the unlocking of economic activities and lower COVID infections, according to property consultant JLL India.

Sales of residential properties stood at 14,415 units in the year-ago period and 19,635 units in the previous quarter.

JLL India released its Residential Market Update – Q3 2021, which tracks housing sales data of seven cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Mumbai includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane city and Navi Mumbai. Data includes only sales of apartments. Rowhouses, villas and plotted developments are excluded from its analysis.

According to the city-wise data for Q3, 2021, housing sales in Bengaluru increased to 5,100 units during July-September 2021 from 1,742 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Chennai witnessed a fall in housing sales to 1,500 units from 1,570 units. Among seven cities, only Chennai registered a year-on-year fall in sales during the third quarter of the 2021 calendar year.

Sales of residential properties in Delhi-NCR jumped more than two times to 6,689 units from 3,112 units.

Hyderabad, too, saw over a two-fold jump at 4,418 units from 2,122 units.

Housing sales in Kolkata jumped over fivefold to 1,974 units from 390 units, and Mumbai also witnessed growth in housing sales to 6,756 units from 4,135 units.

Housing sales in Pune increased by more than four times to 5,921 units during the third quarter of this calendar year from 1,344 units in the same period last year.

JLL India said that residential sales during January — September 2021 increased by 47 per cent to 77,576 units from 52,619 units in the year-ago period.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Business Team Business
