Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Govt Says It Has No Plans To Boost The Cryptocurrency Sector

During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Finance Ministry mentioned that government doesn’t gather any data related to crypto and the proposed CBDC wouldn’t have volatility like private cryptocurrencies.

Govt Says It Has No Plans To Boost The Cryptocurrency Sector

Trending

Govt Says It Has No Plans To Boost The Cryptocurrency Sector
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T15:58:49+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 3:58 pm

The government of India has no plans to boost the cryptocurrency sector in India, clarified the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary during the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday. He even mentioned that the government does not collect any data related to cryptocurrency as it is unregulated in India.

The government issued a notification previously regarding the introduction of a new cryptocurrency bill, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, in the Winter Session. There was a growing concern among various crypto investors as the notification stated that the bill could “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”.

The government received a proposal from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October 2021 to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The proposal aimed to enhance the scope of the definition of “bank note” to include currency in digital form. As mentioned in today’s session, RBI is examining the use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for the introduction of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

While addressing the query related to the proposal of starting a digital currency in India, Chaudhury said, “Introduction of central bank digital currency (CBDC) would also possibly lead to a more robust, efficient, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payment option. There are also associated risks that need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits. As CBDC is backed by the central bank of a country, apart from other benefits, it will not have volatility which is normally associated with the private cryptocurrencies.”

Recently, business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, and Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Infosys, expressed their views in support of the decision of the government to introduce a cryptocurrency bill to have a regulated crypto market.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

While there is an ongoing controversy related to cryptocurrencies in India, the volatility of the crypto coins continued on Monday. Although Bitcoin (BTC) saw an increase of 0.01 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $49,031.52 at 8 am,  it slipped 1.37 per cent again at 2:45 pm to $48,175.58, according to data from global crypto exchange coinmarketcap.com. Similarly, the prices of Ether and Dogecoin continued to fall on Monday noon after the weekend selloff.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency In India Winter Session Of Parliament Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

RBI Monetary Policy : Borrowers Heave A Sigh Of Relief, Inflation Worries Continue

RBI Monetary Policy : Borrowers Heave A Sigh Of Relief, Inflation Worries Continue

Fitch Cuts India's Economic Growth Forecast To 8.4% For FY22

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

Can Indian Auto Industry Overcome The Challenge Of Chip Shortage?

RBI Monetary Policy Explained : What Are Repo And Reverse Repo Rates?

RBI Proposes Launch Of UPI-Based Payment Products For Feature Phone Users

ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4 Per Cent: RBI Gov

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Pre-Market Report: RBI's Monetary Policy Announcement, Focus On RIL, Hindustan Zinc And SpiceJet

Pre-Market Report: RBI's Monetary Policy Announcement, Focus On RIL, Hindustan Zinc And SpiceJet

Ethereum Price Rises Over 10%, Upcoming Indian Crypto Bill May Send Violators To Jail

Ethereum Price Rises Over 10%, Upcoming Indian Crypto Bill May Send Violators To Jail

RBI Rate Change: Consumers Caught Between Inflation and High Rates

RBI Rate Change: Consumers Caught Between Inflation and High Rates

Reliance Industries Ink $2 Billion JV With Abu Dhabi Chemicals

Reliance Industries Ink $2 Billion JV With Abu Dhabi Chemicals

Read More from Outlook

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Biography | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Biography | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

Kamalika Ghosh / Coordinated by economists Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman the study has a foreword by Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee.

Advertisement