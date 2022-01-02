Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Government May Hike Agri Credit Target To About Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget

The government has been increasing the credit target for the farm sector every year and this time also, the target is likely to be increased to Rs 18-18.5 lakh crore .

Government May Hike Agri Credit Target To About Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget

Trending

Government May Hike Agri Credit Target To About Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T13:01:36+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 1:01 pm

With a view to give a boost to the agriculture sector, the government is likely to raise farm credit target to about Rs 18 lakh crore in the Budget 2022-23 to be presented on February 1, according to sources.

For the current financial year, the government has set a credit target of Rs 16.5 lakh crore.

The government has been increasing the credit target for the farm sector every year and this time also, the target is likely to be increased to Rs 18-18.5 lakh crore for 2022-23, the sources said.

The number will be frozen at the time of giving final touches to the Budget figure in the last week of the month, the sources said.

The government fixes annual agriculture credit, including crop loan targets for the banking sector. The agricultural credit flow have increased consistently over the years, exceeding the target set for each fiscal. For instance, credit worth Rs 11.68 lakh crore was given to farmers in 2017-18, much higher than the Rs 10 lakh crore target set for that year.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Similarly, crop loans worth Rs 10.66 lakh crore were disbursed in the financial 2016-17, higher than the credit target of Rs 9 lakh crore.

Credit is a critical input in achieving higher farm output. Institutional credit will also help delink farmers from non-institutional sources where they are compelled to borrow at usurious rates of interest, the sources added.

Normally, farm loans attract an interest rate of nine per cent. However, the government has been providing interest subvention to make available short-term crop loan at an affordable rate and help boost farm output.

The government is providing a two per cent interest subsidy to ensure farmers get short-term farm loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at an effective rate of seven per cent per annum.

An additional incentive of three per cent is being given to farmers for prompt repayment of loans within due date, making the effective interest rate four per cent.

To enhance coverage of small and marginal farmers in the formal credit system, the RBI has decided to raise the limit for collateral-free agriculture loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh.

The interest subvention is given to public sector banks (PSBs), private lenders, cooperative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) on the use of their own funds and to Nabard for refinancing RRBs and cooperative banks.

Tags

Press Trust of India Union Budget 2022 Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Market Value Of Nine Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore

Why Has Infrastructure Output Growth Hit A 9-Month Low?

India Appeals Against WTO Dispute Panel Ruling On Sugar Export Subsidies At Appellate Body

Goods And Services Tax Collection Advance 13% To Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In December

DGGI Raids Half A Dozen Crypto Exchanges in India On GST Evasion: Report

Bitcoin Investors In Buying Spree As Prices Dip; SHIB Loses Despite Good News

How Digitalisation has Smoothened the Insurance Buying Process

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Business

8 In 10 Urban Indians Pin High Hopes on 2022, Say It Will Be Better Than 2021: Ipsos Survey

8 In 10 Urban Indians Pin High Hopes on 2022, Say It Will Be Better Than 2021: Ipsos Survey

MFs, Equities Ride The Digital Wave

MFs, Equities Ride The Digital Wave

5 Digital Services That Changed The Face Of Banking

5 Digital Services That Changed The Face Of Banking

Real Estate Reaps Benefits Of Digital Measures

Real Estate Reaps Benefits Of Digital Measures

Read More from Outlook

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Outlook Web Desk / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the media on the rising Covid-19 situation.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

Outlook Web Desk / The world enters 2022, a new year, with hope of normalcy. Let's have a look at how politics, sports, business and tech are going to look like in the upcoming year.

Advertisement