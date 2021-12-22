Funding: Monster.com Gets Rs 137 Crore, Unbox Robotics Bags $7 Million In Series A

Business services provider Quess Corp on Wednesday said group firm Monster.com, an online talent platform, has raised up to Rs 137.5 crore in a funding round led by Akash Bhanshali of Volrado Venture Partners and Mohandas Pai of Meridian Investments.

Quess Corp also participated in the funding round.

After the funding round, Monster.com is valued at close to $100 million (around Rs 755 crore). The current close has been done at Rs 112.5 crore with an option built-in to expand the round to Rs 137.5 crore, Quess Corp said in a regulatory filing.

The funds raised will be used for enhancing investments in product development and marketing in India, South East Asia and Middle East markets and help Monster.com evolve from a job-board into a talent platform, delivering a full-stack experience for both candidates and companies, it added.

Commenting on the fundraise, Monster.com CEO – the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Sekhar Garisa said, "The participation of visionary investors with long term outlook is a tremendous vote of confidence in Monster's ability and vision in building India's premier talent marketplace platform".

Last year, the company achieved very healthy growth across all metrics, he said, adding "we have an exciting product and business road map in line with our view on how hiring will evolve in the next few years.

Pai said the platform is poised to "redefine the jobs market by building tech workflows that put the candidate at the centre of the universe of innovation and possibilities".

In another development, supply chain robotics technology company Unbox Robotics announced on Wednesday it raised $7 million in a Series-A round led by 3one4 Capital with participation from Sixth Sense Ventures and Redstart Labs (Info Edge).

The round also saw participation from Unbox Robotics' founders Pramod Ghadge, Shahid Memon and its CPO Rohit Pitale, alongside its existing investors - US-based venture capital firm SOSV, Arali Ventures, WEH Ventures, BEENEXT, Karthik Bhat's Force Ventures, Dr Vijay Kedia (Kedia Securities), Aditya Singh (Stride Ventures) and Pavitar Singh (Sprinklr).

Other investors who participated in the round include Rahul Chaudhary (Treebo Hotels), Nikhil Vora and Kathan Shah (Sixth Sense Ventures), and Veda VC, it said in a statement.

"The funds raised will be primarily used to expand the team across functions, fulfil the customer demand internationally, R & D and expand to new geographies", it said.

The company said it has already onboarded some of the largest e-commerce and logistics enterprises as early adopters through trials/pilots and has filed IP for its technology in India, the US and the EU.