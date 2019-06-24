﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Flipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal Sells Part Stake To Walmart For $76 Million

Flipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal Sells Part Stake To Walmart For $76 Million

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, acquired Flipkart for about $16 billion last year, in what was the largest e-commerce mergers and acquisition transaction globally.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 June 2019
Flipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal Sells Part Stake To Walmart For $76 Million
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal
File Photo PTI
Flipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal Sells Part Stake To Walmart For $76 Million
outlookindia.com
2019-06-24T10:09:32+0530

A year after Walmart acquired India's leading e-tailer Flipkart, Binny Bansal, the co-founder of the online retailer, has sold around 54 lakh of his equity shares valued at $76 million (Rs 531 crore) to global retail giant's Luxembourg entity FIT Holdings SARL, business intelligence platform Paper.vc said on Monday.

"Walmart increased its equity holding in Flipkart by buying 5,39,912 shares of its erstwhile co-founder Binny Bansal for $76 million through its Luxembourg-based entity FIT Holdings SARL," said the Chennai-based Paper.vc in an e-mail to IANS.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, acquired Flipkart for about $16 billion last year, in what was the largest e-commerce M&A transaction globally. 

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Binny Bansal Bengaluru Karnataka Flipkart Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup 2019: Imran Tahir Proves That Age Is No Boundary For Skill And Enthusiasm
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters