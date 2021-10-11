Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Finance Ministry Releases PDRD Grants Worth Rs 9,871 Crore To 17 States

West Bengal received Rs 1,467.25 crore, implying the total sum received by the state in the current financial year totalled Rs 10,270.25 crore. Kerala, received Rs 1,657 crore and Andhra Pradesh received Rs 1,438 crore.

Finance Ministry Releases PDRD Grants Worth Rs 9,871 Crore To 17 States

Trending

Finance Ministry Releases PDRD Grants Worth Rs 9,871 Crore To 17 States
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T14:45:04+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 2:45 pm

Ministry of Finance released the post-devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant totalling Rs 9,871 crore to states on Monday. The ministry informed that the latest payment implied that a total of Rs 69,097 crore had been released to eligible states as PDRD grants in the present financial year. 

West Bengal received Rs 1,467.25 crore, implying the total sum received by the state in the current financial year totalled Rs 10,270.25 crore.  Kerala, received Rs 1,657 crore and Andhra Pradesh received Rs 1,438 crore. The total amount received in the current financial year by Kerala totalled Rs 11,603.08 crore, as for Andhra Pradesh it stood at Rs 10,066.58 crore. 

The PDRD grants are released to eligible states on a monthly basis by the ministry of finance to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post-devolution. The fifteenth finance commission had recommended PDRD grants be given to 17 states in the financial year 2021-22.  The commission determines eligibility and subsequently the quantum of the grant to be endowed to the states. This is based on the gap between revenue and expenditure of the state taking into annount the devolution for the financial year. 

"The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22.  Out of this, an amount of Rs. 69,097.00 crore (58.33%) has been released so far, " the ministry's press release stated. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Finance Minister & Ministry Finance Commission Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

India Gets Third List Of Its Nationals Having Swiss Bank Account

Nifty Crosses 18,000 Mark, All Time High

Bank of Maharashtra Cuts Lending Rate By Up To 0.1 Per Cent

TCS Shares Plunge Nearly 7 Per Cent, Here What Brokerage Houses Are Saying

Asian Shares Mostly Higher Despite Lingering Energy Worries

Airtel’s Arm OneWeb To Be First Private Player To Launch Satellite From Indian Soil: Sunil Mittal

Oakridge Rooftops Secures Funding From German Crowdinvesting Platform To Ramp Up Solar Projects

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from Business

Nitin Gadkari Calls For Palm Oil Disclosure: What Does It Mean For Industry And Consumers?

Nitin Gadkari Calls For Palm Oil Disclosure: What Does It Mean For Industry And Consumers?

Coal India Nod To CMPDIL 10 Per Cent Divestment, Listing Proposal Likely

Coal India Nod To CMPDIL 10 Per Cent Divestment, Listing Proposal Likely

Reliance Industries Picks Up 40 Per Cent In SP Group Arm Sterling &Wilson Solar For Rs 2,845 Crore

Reliance Industries Picks Up 40 Per Cent In SP Group Arm Sterling &Wilson Solar For Rs 2,845 Crore

Reliance Industries Acquires Norway's REC Solar For $771 Million To Expand Clean Energy Market

Reliance Industries Acquires Norway's REC Solar For $771 Million To Expand Clean Energy Market

Read More from Outlook

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

Outlook Web Desk / Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of J&K.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement