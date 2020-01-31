Economic Survey 2020: Highlights

Ahead of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20 in Parliament. Here are the highlights of the Survey.
- GDP growth pegged at 6-6.5 per cent in fiscal year starting April 1, up from 5 per cent in current fiscal
- Fiscal deficit target for current fiscal may need to be relaxed to revive growth
- Uptick in growth projected in second half of current fiscal based on 10 factors
including higher FDI flows, build up of demand pressure, positive GST revenue growth
- Survey asks government to deliver expeditiously on reforms to revive growth
- Ethical wealth creation key to India becoming USD 5 trillion economy by 2025
- Share of formal employment increased from 17.9 per cent in 2011 -12 to 22.8 per cent in 2017-18 reflecting formalisation in the economy
- Theme of Survey is wealth creation, promotion of pro-business policies, strengthening of trust in the economy
- To achieve GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, India needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion over these years on infrastructure
- 2.62 crore new jobs created in rural, urban areas between 2011-12 and 2017-18 among regular wage/salaried employees
- 8 per cent increase in regular employment of women in 2017-18 over 2011-12
- Excessive government intervention in markets, especially when the market can do the job of enhancing citizens welfare perfectly well, stifles economic freedom
- Debt waivers disrupt the credit culture, reduces formal credit to same farmers
- Suggests government to systematically examine areas where it needlessly intervenes and undermines markets
- Calls for improving governance in public sector banks, more disclosures to build trust
- Calls for measures to make it easier to start new business, register property, pay taxes, enforce contracts
- Easing of crude prices lowers current account deficit; imports contract more sharply than exports in first half of current fiscal
- Declining inflation from 3.2 per cent in April 2019 to 2.6 per cent in December 2019, reflecting weakening demand pressure in the economy
- GST collections grew by 4.1 per cent for the centre during April-November 2019.
