February 01, 2020
Poshan
Economic Survey 2020: Highlights

Highlights of the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI 31 January 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman
2020-01-31T15:32:53+0530

 

Ahead of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20 in Parliament. Here are the highlights of the Survey.

  • GDP growth pegged at 6-6.5 per cent in fiscal year starting April 1, up from 5 per cent in current fiscal

  • Fiscal deficit target for current fiscal may need to be relaxed to revive growth

  • Uptick in growth projected in second half of current fiscal based on 10 factors
    including higher FDI flows, build up of demand pressure, positive GST revenue growth

  • Survey asks government to deliver expeditiously on reforms to revive growth

  • Ethical wealth creation key to India becoming USD 5 trillion economy by 2025

  • Share of formal employment increased from 17.9 per cent in 2011 -12 to 22.8 per cent in 2017-18 reflecting formalisation in the economy

  • Theme of Survey is wealth creation, promotion of pro-business policies, strengthening of trust in the economy

  • To achieve GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, India needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion over these years on infrastructure

  • 2.62 crore new jobs created in rural, urban areas between 2011-12 and 2017-18 among regular wage/salaried employees

  • 8 per cent increase in regular employment of women in 2017-18 over 2011-12

  • Excessive government intervention in markets, especially when the market can do the job of enhancing citizens welfare perfectly well, stifles economic freedom

  • Debt waivers disrupt the credit culture, reduces formal credit to same farmers

  • Suggests government to systematically examine areas where it needlessly intervenes and undermines markets

  • Calls for improving governance in public sector banks, more disclosures to build trust

  • Calls for measures to make it easier to start new business, register property, pay taxes, enforce contracts

  • Easing of crude prices lowers current account deficit; imports contract more sharply than exports in first half of current fiscal

  • Declining inflation from 3.2 per cent in April 2019 to 2.6 per cent in December 2019, reflecting weakening demand pressure in the economy

  • GST collections grew by 4.1 per cent for the centre during April-November 2019.
Economic Survey Projects Growth At 6-6.5% In 2020-21

