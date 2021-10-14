Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Duroflex Raises $60 Million In Funding From Norwest Venture Partners

It had previously raised $22 million (about Rs 16.56 lakh) as growth capital from Lighthouse.

Duroflex Raises $60 Million In Funding From Norwest Venture Partners

Trending

Duroflex Raises $60 Million In Funding From Norwest Venture Partners
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T16:39:12+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 4:39 pm

Mattress maker Duroflex and its e-sales arm Sleepyhead said it has raised $60 million (about Rs 450 crore) from Norwest Venture Partners.

The latest fundraising is the second external one by Bengaluru-based Duroflex, which, in 2018, had raised $22 million growth capital from Lighthouse. Since then, the company has grown three times through focused retail and online expansion led by its omnichannel brand Duroflex and direct-to-consumer brand Sleepyhead.

According to PTI, Duroflex is the largest omnichannel player in the mattress category with 33 per cent of its revenue coming from e-commerce. It is also a strong business-to-business (B2B) player with marquee clients like IKEA and Stanley, and is now actively pursuing export opportunities.

Sleepyhead is focused exclusively on digital-native millennials and sells only online, said Duroflex Managing Director Mathew Chandy.

The Silicon Valley-based Norwest has invested in a number of technology startups such as Swiggy, Pepperfry, Mensa, Vuori, Udemy, Casper, Calm, Uber, and Spotify.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Business Team Investments Fund Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Zee Entertainment MD, Punit Goenka Attacks Invesco's Intentions As Minority Shareholder

Zee Entertainment MD, Punit Goenka Attacks Invesco's Intentions As Minority Shareholder

Adani Group Takes Over Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Operations

PLE Scheme: Government Approves 31 Proposals For Telecom Entailing Rs 3,345 Crore Investment

Wipro Q2 Results: Company Shares Jumped Nearly 8 Per Cent

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Sensex Touches 61,000 For First Time, Nifty Tops 18,200. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Independent Floors Take Over Demand For Apartments In Delhi NCR: Survey

US Credit Financing Firm Biz2Credit Plans To Invest $100 Million In India To Expand Biz

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Festive Bonanza: Government Slashed Import Taxes On Edible Oils Till March 2022, Check Details

Festive Bonanza: Government Slashed Import Taxes On Edible Oils Till March 2022, Check Details

This Is The Reason Why Amazon Is Again In Trouble In India

This Is The Reason Why Amazon Is Again In Trouble In India

Festive Season Seems Bright As Consumer Sentiments Rise

Festive Season Seems Bright As Consumer Sentiments Rise

Reliance Industries Says It Made An Offer To Zee, Regrets Being Drawn Into Dispute

Reliance Industries Says It Made An Offer To Zee, Regrets Being Drawn Into Dispute

Read More from Outlook

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed a application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

PTI / Pakistan will take on India in their T20 World Cup opener on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement