Dogecoin Price Rise Over 15%; Tesla Will Accept 'Dogecoin' For Merchandise Says Elon Musk

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the electric carmaker will accept dogecoin for merchandise on a test basis."Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," Musk said in a tweet. Dogecoin has witnessed the rise of more than 15 per cent, meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) fall continue for last 24 hours, coinmarketcap.com data showed.

The price of Bitcoin fell 2.94 per cent from the last 24 hours and was trading at $47,329.58. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.44 per cent, up by 0.23 per cent in the last 24 hours, data from coinmarketcap.com showed.

Ethereum was trading at $3,812.10 and fell by 4.92 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell by 5.15 per cent over the same period and was trading at $521.60. Solana (SOL) was trading at $155.54, falling by 6.82 per cent, and Cardano (ADA) fell by 5.15 per cent to $1.24.

Meme Coins

Except for Dogecoin (DOGE) other meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have all had their prices drop in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin witnessed a rise of 18.68 per cent and was trading at $0.1962 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 4.03 per cent and was trading at $0.00003341, Dogelon Mars fell by 4.23 per cent and was trading at $0.000001116, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.03637 and recorded a fall of 9.03 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.16 trillion, registering a decrease of 3.23 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $105.48 billion, up by 45.09 per cent.

Minereum BSC (MNEB) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 594.08 per cent; it was trading at $0.1271 at 5:00 pm. On the other hand, ShibYield Inu (SHIBYIELD) witnessed maximum loss, falling 96.87 per cent; it was trading at $00000.01437.

Latest Update

B3, a Brazil stock exchange has planned to enter into the cryptocurrency market by 2022, Coindesk, a crypto information provider quoted InfoMoney, citing a December 10 presentation from B3 President Gilson Finkelsztain.

Indian crypto exchange Unocoin has announced on Monday through Twitter that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu these two meme coins, are now available for trading on their platform.