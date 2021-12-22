Data Patterns IPO: Here You Can Check Share Allotment Status Today

Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Data Patterns' IPO was open for subscription on 14 December and got closed on December 16. The IPO was subscribed 119.62 times. Analysts are very bullish about the firm.

2021-12-22T09:24:01+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 9:24 am

Data Patterns, which supplies electronic systems to the defence and aerospace sector, is likely to announce the allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday.

The IPO of Chennai-based company was open for subscription on 14 December and got closed on December 16. The IPO was subscribed 119.62 times.

Analysts are very bullish on the service provider to defence sector, which is reflected in the grey market premium which stands at Rs 280 per share as of December 20, a report in Business Insider said.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment of the debt, funding its working capital and up-gradation and expansion of its existing facilities besides general corporate purposes.

Data Patterns is backed by former Blackstone head Matthew Cyriac via Florintree Capital Partners LLP, which holds a 12.8 per cent stake in the company.

Incorporated in 1985, Data Patterns is an integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider that caters to requirements across space, air, land and the sea.

Here’s how to check the share allotment status on the BSE website or the IPO registrar’s website, as per Business Insider report.

  • Go to the BSE website or NSE website here.
  • On BSE, Select 'Equity' and then from the dropdown, select ‘Data Patterns’.
  • Now, enter your application number and PAN.
  • Click on 'Search'.
  • Please note the details will only be available once the shares are allotted.

You can also visit the registrar website (Link Intime India) to check your application status.

  • Visit the registrar's website here.
  • Click on 'Select company' and click on ‘Data Patterns’.
  • Once the company is selected, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or the client ID.
  • Enter the captcha and click ’submit’.

Once you hit 'submit', the status of your application will appear on the screen. Please ensure the details that you provide are correct.

Data Patterns IPO Data Patterns Business
