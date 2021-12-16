Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Crypto Prices Go Chaotic; Investors Become 'Momentary billionaire'

There has been an exponential rise in the prices of cryptos on these platforms due to some data errors. But soon the issue with data errors has been fixed confirmed Coinmarketcap.com and Coinbase.

2021-12-16T15:06:11+05:30
Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 3:06 pm

Following apparent faults on their respective platforms on Tuesday, popular data provider CoinMarketCap and crypto exchange Coinbase briefly displayed dramatically inflated cryptocurrency prices, prompting some users to assume they made significant gains off their holdings on December 14.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) displayed on coinmarketcap.com on Tuesday evening was a whopping $789,432,690,634, whereas Ethereum (ETH) price was being shown as $38,884,629,258 per token, according to NDTV.com. Notably, Coinmarketcap.com has been owned by Binance, which is a rival of Coinbase exchange.

Meanwhile, on both platforms, crypto values appeared to be back to normal on Thursday, with Bitcoin trading at $48,750.91.

CoinMarketCap users were perplexed by this strange occurrence. The subject became one of the most talked-about topics on Twitter, with numerous people speculating that CoinMarketCap had been hacked, various media reports stated. 

A recent report on DarkWebLink revealed that cryptocurrency-related crimes in 2020 have amounted to around $10.52 billion, which has led to hack attack fears among crypto users that seem to be growing by the day, NDTV reported.

Soon after, CoinMarketCap followers opened floodgates of “I am a millionaire” jokes. A bunch of hashtags including #CoinMarketCap, #CoinMarketCapGlitch, and #CoinMarketCapHacked got trending on Twitter since then.

Coinmarketcap.com addressed the situation on Twitter with a funny angle and tweeted, “How did it feel to be a trillionaire for a couple of hours?"

Though, coinmarketcap.com was concerned about this issue and tweeted, "Our website is currently undergoing price Issues. The Engineering team is aware of incorrect price information appearing on (the website). We are currently investigating and will update this status when we have more information."

Later, the data provider made clear that that the "Problem has been resolved," although it did not say whether its servers had detected any kind of breach attempt.

In addition, CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek blamed CoinMarketCap.com and said it was working to remove the “unreliable price feed” from its site. Coinbase Global Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi also mentioned that the incident was “indicative of an emerging industry", reported Bloomberg.

