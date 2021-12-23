Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Crypto Bill in India Unlikely To Come Before May 2022; Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Fall

Bitcoin price fell by 1.35 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum was down by 2.27 per cent.

Crypto Bill in India Unlikely To Come Before May 2022; Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Fall

Trending

Crypto Bill in India Unlikely To Come Before May 2022; Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Fall
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T20:38:09+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 8:38 pm

Cryptocurrency Bill might not come before May 2022 in India, reported CoinDesk, a New York-based crypto information platform, reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, prices of mainstream coins fell on December 23 at 5:30 pm IST, data of Coinmarketcap.com showed.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 1.35 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $48,482.39 at 5:30 pm IST. Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.32 per cent, up by 0.06 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,944.87 and fell 2.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down 1.52 per cent over the same period and was trading at $528.88. Solana (SOL) fell by a steep 3.48 per cent to $179.04 and Cardano (ADA) fell by 0.37 per cent to $1.35.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown minimal changes in the last 24 hours. 

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Dogecoin witnessed rise of 0.24 per cent and was trading at $0.1767 at 5:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 3.84 per cent and was trading at $0.00003627, Dogelon Mars rose by 8.54 per cent and was trading at $0.000001294, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04112 and recorded a fall of 1.57 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.27 trillion, registering a decrease of 1.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $91.26 billion, up by 11.45 per cent.

Mello Token (MELLO) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1628.69 per cent; it was trading at $0.009748 at 5:30 pm. On the other hand, Spice DAO (SPICE) witnessed maximum loss, falling 100.00 per cent; it was trading at $0. 

Latest Updates

A recent report of ZebPay, a cryptocurrency exchange, shows that there has been a growth of more than 300 per cent in trading volume in crypto market, while its user base increased nearly by 130 per cent to cross the 5 billion mark.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon (Matic), Shiba Inu, Basic Attention Token (BAT) were the top traded coins in (2021) on ZebPay. 

Moreover, BitMEX, cryptocurrency exchanges have announced the launch of a native token called BMEX, NDTV reported. 

Tags

Outlook Money Team bitcoin, cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Ethereum Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Yearender 2021: What Led to Bitcoin Price Fluctuation In 2021

Yearender 2021: What Led to Bitcoin Price Fluctuation In 2021

Markets Rally: Investors Richer By Over Rs 8.58 Lakh Crore In 3 Days

CMS Info Systems IPO Subscribed 1.95 Times On Day 3. Check What Analysts Say

Paytm Was 2021’s Biggest IPO, Sigachi Industries Saw Maximum Gain On Market Debut

Reserve Bank Of India Slaps Monetary Fine On Mobikwik Systems, Spice Money

TVS Motor Launches Apache RTR 165 RP At Rs 1.45 Lakh, First Under RP Series

Paytm Mall Is No Longer In Unicorn List, Now Values Less Than $1 Billion: Report

All You Need To Know About New Charges On ATM Transactions Effective From January 1

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Business

PowerGrid, IOC, ONGC, ITC Share Surge As Sensex Ends 384.74 Points Higher

PowerGrid, IOC, ONGC, ITC Share Surge As Sensex Ends 384.74 Points Higher

IPO Fundraising 2021: 63 Companies Mop Up Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore From Markets So Far

IPO Fundraising 2021: 63 Companies Mop Up Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore From Markets So Far

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Only Put That Much Money In Cryptos Which You Can Afford To Lose: Nilesh Shah On Cryptocurrency

Only Put That Much Money In Cryptos Which You Can Afford To Lose: Nilesh Shah On Cryptocurrency

Read More from Outlook

UN Experts Ask India Again To Release Kashmir's Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez

UN Experts Ask India Again To Release Kashmir's Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez

Naseer Ganai / The United Nations experts have sought the release of Kashmir's human rights activist Khurram Parvez and asked the government to ensure his rights to liberty and security.

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement