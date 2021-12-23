Crypto Bill in India Unlikely To Come Before May 2022; Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Fall

Cryptocurrency Bill might not come before May 2022 in India, reported CoinDesk, a New York-based crypto information platform, reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, prices of mainstream coins fell on December 23 at 5:30 pm IST, data of Coinmarketcap.com showed.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 1.35 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $48,482.39 at 5:30 pm IST. Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.32 per cent, up by 0.06 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,944.87 and fell 2.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down 1.52 per cent over the same period and was trading at $528.88. Solana (SOL) fell by a steep 3.48 per cent to $179.04 and Cardano (ADA) fell by 0.37 per cent to $1.35.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown minimal changes in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin witnessed rise of 0.24 per cent and was trading at $0.1767 at 5:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 3.84 per cent and was trading at $0.00003627, Dogelon Mars rose by 8.54 per cent and was trading at $0.000001294, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04112 and recorded a fall of 1.57 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.27 trillion, registering a decrease of 1.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $91.26 billion, up by 11.45 per cent.

Mello Token (MELLO) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1628.69 per cent; it was trading at $0.009748 at 5:30 pm. On the other hand, Spice DAO (SPICE) witnessed maximum loss, falling 100.00 per cent; it was trading at $0.

Latest Updates

A recent report of ZebPay, a cryptocurrency exchange, shows that there has been a growth of more than 300 per cent in trading volume in crypto market, while its user base increased nearly by 130 per cent to cross the 5 billion mark.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon (Matic), Shiba Inu, Basic Attention Token (BAT) were the top traded coins in (2021) on ZebPay.

Moreover, BitMEX, cryptocurrency exchanges have announced the launch of a native token called BMEX, NDTV reported.