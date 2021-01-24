Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu Assaulted At Singhu Border; Turban Pulled Off

During a 'Jan Sansad' programme in Punjab, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was allegedly assaulted, pushed around and had his turban pulled off. In what is being termed by the Congress as a "murderous attack" by some "mischievous elements" at the Singhu border, the Ludhiana MP's vehicle was also damaged.

MP Bittu was attending the Jan Sansad event along with Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and party MLA Kulbir Singh Zira on Sunday.

"Some mischievous elements whose intentions were unknown tried to spoil the situation by launching a murderous attack on three of us," Bittu said in a Facebook post.

Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995, Aujla and Zira have been holding a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the past several days in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agriculture laws.

Bittu claimed a few people thrashed him near the memorial and pulled off his turban. He described the incident as a "murderous attack".

Bittu was also pushed around by angry protesters. In the melee, Zira's turban also came off.

Some people were trying to save him and escorted him to his vehicle. However, even as Bittu entered his vehicle, a group of people attacked his SUV with sticks, broke its glass panes, rear windscreen and damaged its front windshield.

The reason why Bittu was attacked was not immediately clear, officials said.

In his Facebook post, Bittu also said they were fine and blamed some "mischievous elements" for the incident.

