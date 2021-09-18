Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Business Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta's Exit Does Not Warrant Any Disclosure Under Listing Regulation: Zomato

2021-09-18T20:20:43+05:30
Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 8:20 pm

Online restaurant aggregator Zomato said it did not communicate the exit of its co-founder Gaurav Gupta to the Bombay Stock Exchange as he was not designated as a key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and listing regulations. Zomato added that he was neither a promoter nor a holder of equity shares in the company. "Further, there is no pending information or announcement from the Company which may have a bearing on the price / volume behavior in the scrip and all material information has been disclosed by the Company within the stipulated timelines", the aggregator said in a BSE filing. 

Gupta had joined the company in 2015 and was designated as one of the co-founders in 2019 and Head of Supply in 2021. 

Zomato was replying to BSE's 17th September circular seeking clarification from the aggregator for not disclosing Gupta's exit. 

