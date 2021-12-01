Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Chennai-Based Agritech Veg Route Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Fintech Founders

The company plans to use the funds to expand in Tier-2 and Tier 3 cities by employing technology as well to build a strong in-house team which could also enable the business to run successfully across 300 destinations

Chennai-Based Agritech Veg Route Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Fintech Founders

Trending

Chennai-Based Agritech Veg Route Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Fintech Founders
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T16:05:20+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 4:05 pm

Veg Route, an agri tech fresh produce B2C supply chain, said it has secured $125K in a pre-seed funding round led by the founder of IppopayMohan K, CEO and Jai Kumar, CTO, Prabhu R, Co-Founder, M2P Fintech.

UAE-based fintech startup Foloosi’s founder Omar Bin Brek also contributed to the round.

The company plans to use the funds to expand in Tier-2 and Tier 3 cities by employing technology as well to build a strong in-house team which could also enable the business to run successfully across 300 destinations in India by 2025.

Shyam Prashad Rajasekaran, Co-founder and CEO, Veg Route said, the company is been on the ground for about 12 months and it was a rollercoaster ride from engaging farmers to understanding the fresh produce market and customer acquisition in major towns even Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

“We engaged in funds raising much better and faster than what we were in last 1 year. This funding will help VR India's B2C supply chain platform connecting farmers and consumers.”

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Veg Routeis helpingfarmers by eliminating middlemen engagement and is building the tech and data-driven supply chain platform which enables farmers to sell produce at the best pricing.

Major factors that disrupt the market are eliminating middlemen in the whole supply chain process along with quality checks of fresh produce from farms and helping consumers to derive 3 things at a stretch quality produce at the best pricing and within 24-hour delivery.

Mohan K Says, CEO and Co-Founder, Ippopay said, “Veg Route’s depth of understanding the market, coupled with their approach to use technology and to drive scale is what we decided and made us invest in Veg Route.”

 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Veg Route Veg Route Funding Funding Pre-Seed Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Masayoshi Son Says He Believes In India's Future, Calls Softbank Country's Biggest Foreign Investor

Masayoshi Son Says He Believes In India's Future, Calls Softbank Country's Biggest Foreign Investor

The Good And Bad Of Omicron For Modi And Indian Economy In A Poll Season

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Enters Licensing Agreement With Biomodifying For Oncology Antibodies

Aether Industries Plans To File IPO. Check Issue Size, Recent Funding, More

Jet Airways Revival Plan: Airline Says In Advanced Talks With Boeing, Airbus For Buying Aircraft

Freight Movement Declines In Nov Due To Slower Industrial Activity: CRISIL Report

Indian Energy Exchange Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit Today. Should You Buy?

Data Protection Bill: Tech Firms May Go To Court If JPC’s Suggestions Accepted

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White December

White December

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Advertisement

More from Business

Infosys, NTPC, HDFC Share Gain As Sensex Rises Over 260 Points In Early Trade

Infosys, NTPC, HDFC Share Gain As Sensex Rises Over 260 Points In Early Trade

Government Of India May Recognise Crypto As Asset, Bitcoin Falls

Government Of India May Recognise Crypto As Asset, Bitcoin Falls

Meta's (Formerly Facebook) India Revenue Up 16% To Rs 1,485 Crore In FY21

Meta's (Formerly Facebook) India Revenue Up 16% To Rs 1,485 Crore In FY21

SC Rejects Review Plea Of Upholding Arbitral Award To Anil Ambani Group Firm

SC Rejects Review Plea Of Upholding Arbitral Award To Anil Ambani Group Firm

Read More from Outlook

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

Soumitra Bose / The farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion and constitutive of their own consciousness.

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Assam school student Tejas Shukla has developed an application that can help deaf persons communicate by translating sign language to text and vice versa.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement